Caitlyn Jenner 'Still Has No Interest in Dating,' Source Says

Despite reports that Caitlyn Jenner is back on the dating scene, a source close to the star tells PEOPLE that’s not the case.

“She still has no interest in dating,” the source says. “It’s just not a priority.”

Earlier this week, rumors surfaced that Jenner, 68, was dating 21-year-old college student Sophia Hutchins after the two were spotted together on a recent trip to Los Cabos, Mexico — but according to a PEOPLE source, the two are simply good friends amongst a group of trans women with whom Jenner socializes. (Hutchins transitioned in college and cited Jenner as an inspiration to the university newspaper.)

Good morning! Have a wonderful day. A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 29, 2017 at 11:21am PDT

Morning coffee with a view 🌅 A post shared by Sophia Hutchins (@hutchins_sophia) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

Jenner, who publicly transitioned from male to female two years ago and underwent gender confirmation surgery in January, has insisted that being in a relationship is not her focus.

“I never have [been with a man],” she said last year on the season 2 premiere of her E! docu-series, I Am Cait. “To be honest with you, I can’t see myself dating women in the future. I’ve been there, done that. I have three very strong ex-wives. I just don’t see it — I don’t see a woman being attracted to me.”

“If there was a female in my life, it would be more like a friendship than it would be a serious relationship,” she added.

Jenner also said that if she were to date someone, that person would be scrutinized so much that it would make a romance difficult.

“Can you imagine if I actually had a date and walked out of a movie theater on a quiet Wednesday night holding hands with somebody?” she said. “I think it would be really tough on me. It certainly would be tough on the guy. Like, ‘Why are you dating her? What are your motivations?’ It just gets so complicated because of the media that I don’t know any guy who would want to go through something like that.”

In a section of her recent memoir completed prior to her gender confirmation surgery, Jenner said she wasn’t interested in being intimate with women again.

“A future female companion? I think about that. A future female sexual companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever,” she wrote. “A future male sexual companion? I have never had the inclination.”

In the book, Jenner also said she doesn’t have “the appetite for [sex],” which is why the “public’s obsession” over whether she would get gender confirmation surgery was “annoying” to her.

“It hearkens back to this misperception that people transition because of their sexual desires,” she wrote.

Prior to the book’s release, Jenner told PEOPLE that “transitioning is about nothing else but your soul.”

“You are no more a woman the day after [the surgery] than the day before,” she said.

Last week, the former Olympian took to Instagram to celebrate fulfilling a lifelong “fantasy” as she rang in her birthday.

40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is. I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and… A post shared by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 27, 2017 at 11:53am PDT

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” she captioned a video of herself walking along the beach in a plunging one-piece swimsuit. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”