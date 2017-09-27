Caitlyn Jenner is ‘Happy About All the Babies’ and ‘Ready to Be There’ For Kylie Jenner: Source

Caitlyn Jenner is ready to support daughter Kylie Jenner as she goes through pregnancy with her first child, a source close to the family tells PEOPLE.

While other members of the family have expressed concerns about whether the 20-year-old is prepared to be a mom, Caitlyn is looking forward to welcoming a new child into the growing family.

“She’s happy,” the source says. “She’s ready to be there for Kylie and will be a big part of the baby’s life.”

On Friday, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE the news that Kylie is expecting a girl in February with her new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

RELATED PHOTOS: All the Outfits Kylie Jenner Has Worn to Hide Her Pregnancy

“They started telling friends a few weeks ago,” a source said of the Life of Kylie star and her rapper boyfriend. “The family has known for quite some time. She is really excited and so is Travis.”

But Kylie isn’t the only member of the clan who is expecting a baby.Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are expecting their third child after hiring a surrogate to help them expand their family. Sister Khloé Kardashian is also expecting a baby with her boyfriend, NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Caitlyn Jenner, 67, is thrilled at all the latest developments in the extended clan. Says the source: “She’s happy about all the babies coming into the family.”