Caitlyn Jenner Admits She’s Grown Distant from Some in the Kardashian Clan: ‘Some I’ve Remained Very Close To’

Two years ago, Caitlyn Jenner announced to the world that she was a woman in a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer. The Olympian opened up in a new interview with Sawyer on Friday, where she revealed that she has grown distant from some members of the Kardashian family.

“Some [of my children] I have remained very close to,” she says. “A couple of them… I’m a little more distant. I have to admit, I’ll sit here and wonder, ‘Is it because of my transitioning? Or is it because their life is so busy that they don’t call, like, all the time?'”

“Nobody calls that much,” she continues. “I mostly reach out to them. Obviously, the Jenner side calls more, but they all have their own lives.”

Jenner adds that the most unforgivable thing she’s done was “not being a good parent.”

“I dropped out as a parent,” she says, recalling her 10 year absence from the lives of her four eldest children. “There’s no excuse for not being a good parent, no matter how many problems you have.”

The 67-year-old also spoke about her eye-catching Vanity Fair cover that hit stands on June 2015.

“I know my kids, they thought, ‘You know what, it’s a little too much,'” she tells Sawyer. “But, from my standpoint, I had suffered for 65 years. To have a beautiful shot of my authentic self was important and the shock value.”

“I wanted to end the old Bruce, my old life, and that picture did it,” Jenner adds.

She first garnered attention when she won a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics (she was then known as Bruce). Jenner joined another realm of celebrity after starring on the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians with third (now ex-) wife Kris Jenner and their children. The Olympian-turned-reality star helped raise Kris’ four kids (Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, and Rob), as well as the two daughters they had together (Kendall and Kylie). She has four other children (Brody, Brandon, Cassandra, and Burt) from her first two marriages.

In a statement to ABC News, the Jenner children, who participated in their parent’s initial interview, said, “We love our father and have a deep admiration for her bravery in pursuit of becoming a more authentic version of herself. Every family is different with its own unique set of milestones, but we can honestly say that Caitlyn’s gender transition has brought our family closer to together and for that we are grateful.”

Despite her long-standing role as father and husband, Jenner reveals in her upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life that she wasn’t content with her masculine identity. Jenner had gender-reassignment surgery in January 2017.

“The first thing I said (when) I was thinking maybe I should transition was, ‘I have to talk to all my kids,'”Jenner told PEOPLE in an exclusive interview for this week’s issue.

“And so I went through all 10 of them, one at a time, because I didn’t want them ganging up on me!”

At first, Jenner’s new transformation seemed well received. During her interview with PEOPLE, Jenner revealed the moving moment when she revealed her identity to her son Brandon Jenner.

“At the end, good old Brandon goes, ‘You know, Dad, I’ve always been really proud to be your son … and proud of everything you’ve done in your life. But I’ve never been more proud of you than I am right now,'” Caitlyn said.

“I cried. It was a really nice thing to say, and that really set the tone for (telling the rest of the family) and I started moving forward.”

Despite Brandon Jenner’s acceptance of the news, it hasn’t been an easy road for the Jenner/Kardashian clan.

Jenner reveals her struggles with gender dysphoria and her attempts to hide her identity from her family in an upcoming memoir, which is excerpted in the latest issue of PEOPLE. In the book she reveals that she wore bras under Bruce’s business suit for years and once was caught in women’s clothing by her two youngest daughters (“Oh my God, what’s on the computer screen?!” they alleged cried after seeing her).

Beyond the challenges Jenner has faced with her family before and after her life-changing announcement, she seems to be thriving personally. For the most recent interview on 20/20, her hair was styled in long, loose waves; her finger nails were painted a bold red; and stylish pants showcased her strong legs.

“I am happy and peaceful…I’m having an extraordinary amount of fun,” she said to PEOPLE earlier this month.