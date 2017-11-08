Caitlyn Jenner Says She Hasn't Spoken to Kim Kardashian in a Year: 'It's Devastating'

Although the Kardashian-Jenners came together to celebrate model Kendall Jenner‘s birthday last week, her dad Caitlyn Jenner says they’re still not one big, happy family.

Caitlyn, 68, spoke to students at the U.K.’s Cambridge Union on Monday night, discussing her memoir, Secrets of My Life, which opened old wounds for the royals of reality TV surrounding her decision to transition from male to female in 2015.

“It’s been a little bit tough over the last couple of years on the Kardashian side,” she told the crowd, according to the Cambridge News. “To be honest, I don’t talk to them anymore. Kim, I haven’t talked to in a year.”

Former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian West publicly supported Caitlyn’s journey but cut ties after reading her book, which alleged Kris Jenner — Caitlyn’s ex-wife and Kim’s mom — knew more about her gender identity crisis than she’s admitted.

“They don’t want me in their lives, the bashed me pretty badly. It’s devastating when your kids do that. It really hurt,” Caitlyn continued. “I don’t know what the future holds. We will see.”

Still, the Olympic icon and Kris, 62, both attended daughter Kendall’s 22nd birthday bash at Petit Taqueria restaurant in Los Angeles, along with Kim, 37, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38. (Pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, skipped, continuing to keep low profiles.)

“Kris and Caitlyn only had a brief interaction to say hello, but everyone seemed fine,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were all focused on making it a special birthday for Kendall.”