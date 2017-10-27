Caitlyn Jenner Flaunts Sexy Swimsuit, Fulfills Lifelong 'Fantasy' of 'Walking on Beach Being My Authentic Self'

Caitlyn Jenner is fulfilling a lifelong “fantasy” as she rings in her birthday.

The I Am Cait star is turning 68 on Saturday, and to celebrate, she took a trip south of the border to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where she’s soaking up the sun while making one of her dreams come true.

On Friday, Jenner posted an Instagram video of herself walking on the beach in a dark, plunging one-piece swimsuit and wearing a wide-brimmed hat. As she approaches the camera, she takes off her hat and proudly declares “Free!” as she twirls around while the waves crash ashore.

“40 years ago my therapist asked me what my fantasy is,” Jenner, 67, wrote in the caption. “I told her walking on the beach being my authentic self and…”

Two years ago, Jenner sat down with longtime journalist Diane Sawyer in April 2015 and came out as transgender in a special sit-down interview.

In her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, which was released earlier this year, the gold medal-winning Olympian says that she underwent gender reassignment surgery in January 2017. Last October, Jenner legally changed her name to Caitlyn Marie (she previously went by Bruce) and her gender to female.

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” she writes in the memoir, calling the decision to undergo the surgery “complex.”

Jenner says she decided to be open about the surgery in order to stop the questions and inquiries about when — or if — she would have it done.

“I am telling you because I believe in candor,” she says. “So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

She also opened up to Larry King about undergoing gender reassignment surgery. “It’s not as bad as you think,” she told the veteran journalist in May.

She continued, “It’s not quite as bad as you think, but most trans women do not have surgery. It’s only about I think 32 percent,” and explained that the percentage is less than half in part because “it’s expensive.”

“But most, as far as getting the time and this and that to be able to do something like that — and what’s between your legs doesn’t define who you are,” Jenner said.