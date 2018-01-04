Why Caitlyn Jenner Didn't Tell Kardashians About Reassignment Surgery: I Didn't 'Trust' Them

Kim Kardashian West hasn’t spoken to Caitlyn Jenner in over a year because she says she was hurt over things the Olympic gold medalist wrote in her memoir Secrets of My Life that opened old wounds surrounding her decision to transition from male to female in 2015.

But in a new interview for ITV’s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories airing Thursday, Caitlyn, 68, claims that family members were all given copies of the entire book before publication in April “except for the last few pages when I talked about gender confirmation [surgery].”

Her reasoning?

“I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, okay?” Caitlyn told host Piers Morgan. “And there was no reason for them to know about it.”

Asked whether she didn’t trust the Kardashians, Caitlyn admitted: “Of course not — of course I didn’t trust them.”

“I didn’t tell anybody. Why? It’s none of their business,” Caitlyn added of informing her ex-wife and kids about her surgery. “It’s not that big a deal.”

The Kardashians publicly supported Caitlyn’s transitions but cut ties after reading her book, which alleged Kris — Caitlyn’s ex-wife — knew more about her gender identity crisis than she’s admitted.

Still, the Olympic icon and Kris, 62, both attended daughter Kendall’s 22nd birthday bash in November at Petit Taqueria restaurant in Los Angeles, along with Kim, 37, and sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38. (Pregnant sisters Khloé Kardashian, 33, and Kylie Jenner, 20, skipped, continuing to keep low profiles.)

“Kris and Caitlyn only had a brief interaction to say hello, but everyone seemed fine,” a source told PEOPLE. “They were all focused on making it a special birthday for Kendall.”

For her part, Kardashian West has expressed hope that the two will make peace, telling The View in June, “We’re not that kind of family. We’re just taking a breather. We’ll get it together. It’ll work out.”