Caitlyn Jenner Ribs Jimmy Kimmel for Mocking Her Transition — and He Grills Her on Supporting Donald Trump

Navigating the late-night television circuit hasn’t been easy for Caitlyn Jenner over the years. Her announcement that she would embrace her true gender identity became comedic fodder, at the time, for personalities like Jimmy Fallon, Conan O’Brien and Jimmy Kimmel. Now that she’s on the road promoting her new book, The Secrets of My Life, Jenner stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live Tuesday night and decided to confront the host about past jokes he made on the subject.

Recalling her decision to transition, Jenner, “a person of faith,” had to ask herself “why did God do this to me?” Kimmel seemed like he was about to make a joke by saying, “Why did God do this to you?” But she didn’t acknowledge the remark.

“Kris and I, we had gone our separate directions, not because of gender issues but because of other things, and there I was back in Malibu all by myself, and so I slowly went through, told all my children, because it had been just hammered all over the media,” she said. “In fact, guys like you making some jokes.”

“We didn’t know what was happening,” Kimmel replied. “Sorry about that, by the way.”

Jenner laughed — “Oh, now he’s going to apologize” — but accepted the apology. “I don’t know if you saw when I was on Jimmy Fallon,” she added. “I gave him a real hard time.”

At another point in the interview, an additional contentious topic was brought up: Jenner’s backing of President Donald Trump. When asked if she regrets voting for him, Jenner reiterated talking points she made in the past.

“I don’t agree with everything he’s doing, but I have always been — I’m older,” Jenner said. “I grew up in a country where you actually said the Pledge of Allegiance to the flag at school. I believe in limited government, I believe in the people of this nation — not government — and so, and that kind of makes me on the Republican side. And so, he was our candidate.”

She claimed she “never outwardly came out and supported” Trump, though she did say on an episode of I Am Cait, “If Hillary [Clinton] becomes President, the country is over.”

“There are some things that I think he’s done that is very good,” Jenner said, which Kimmel countered, “What?” She pointed to Neil Gorsuch’s appointment to the Supreme Court and lowered business regulations. Jenner never answered Kimmel’s initial question.

