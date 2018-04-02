Caitlyn Jenner Celebrates Son Brody's Fiancée's Bridal Shower: 'Better Than Bachelor Parties'  

Caitlyn Jenner is celebrating her future daughter-in-law.

On Saturday, Caitlyn attended son Brody‘s fiancée Kaitlynn Carter‘s bridal shower at the Santa Anita Park racetrack in Los Angeles.

“Went to my first bridal shower,” Caitlyn, 68, captioned a photo of her and Carter, 29. “I had so much fun! PS so much better than Bachelor parties!”

“I’m so happy you were there!!!” Carter commented on the post. “It meant a lot to me!!”

Though Brody, 34, was previously close with the Kardashian-Jenners and used to be heavily featured on the family’s reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, they have grown apart in recent years. (He recently admitted he was kept in the dark about his half-sister Kylie Jenner‘s pregnancy.)

Caitlyn has also become estranged from her ex-wife Kris Jenner‘s side of the family. Though she maintains relationships with her biological daughters Kylie, 20, and Kendall Jenner, 22, she was noticeably absent from the family’s Easter festivities Sunday.

The Kardashian side of the family, including Kris, 62, has been open about the fact that passages of Caitlyn’s memoir created a rift in the family. (In the book, Caitlyn alleged Kris knew more about her gender identity crisis than she has admitted.)

In an interview with ITV’s Piers Morgan’s Life Stories in January, Caitlyn revealed she gave her family members copies of the book before publication — “except for the last few pages when I talked about gender confirmation [surgery].”

“I didn’t want them to leak it to the press, okay?” she said. “And there was no reason for them to know about it.”

Asked whether she didn’t trust the Kardashians, Caitlyn admitted: “Of course not — of course I didn’t trust them.”