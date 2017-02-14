Caila Quinn and Olivia Caridi’s Advice for New Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay: 'Wear Chapstick'

It’s official, Rachel Lindsay is stepping into the Bachelorette shoes — or should we say, heels — but she isn’t going in blindly.

Two former Bachelor nation contestants stopped by PEOPLE Now to offer up some solid advice for the the 31-year-old attorney before she starts her (very public) journey to find love.

“I’m so happy that she’s the Bachelorette,” The Bachelor‘s Caila Quinn says. “Not only is it something she’s ready for, she’s someone we all can aspire to look up to. And lets be real, we haven’t had someone who is diverse so this is a great representation of where we are going. It means a lot to a lot of people.”

“I love her,” adds Olivia Caridi, “I’m thrilled.”

As for giving the newbie advice, Quinn didn’t hold back.

“I think, just enjoy it,” she says. “Just really connect with people that you know will support you in this love journey. This is an important time in preparation and you just want to be around people that you love, because you want to be ready for that big commitment.”

Caridi just had one important piece of advice for Lindsay, “Wear Chapstick.”

One thing is for sure, Lindsay is up for the challenge.

“I’m happy to represent myself as a black woman in front of America and I’m happy for America to rally behind me and see what it’s like for me to be on this journey to find love,” Lindsay, 31, exclusively told PEOPLE. “Honestly, it’s not going to be that different from any other season of The Bachelorette.”

The Bachelor airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.