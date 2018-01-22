The Buzziest New TV Shows of 2018: From Family-Friendly Sitcoms to Grisly Crime Dramas

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Airs: Wednedays at 10 p.m. ET on FX

After tackling the O.J. Simpson murder trial, producer Ryan Murphy’s true-crime series returns with a dramatization of the death of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramírez) at the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Glee’s Darren Criss).

“You feel a much bigger responsibility when you are playing a real person,” says Penélope Cruz, who plays Versace’s sister. “Donatella suffered the terrible loss of her brother—but she found the strength to keep his company moving forward. I’m sure that was incredibly difficult.”