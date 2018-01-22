TV
The Buzziest New TV Shows of 2018: From Family-Friendly Sitcoms to Grisly Crime Dramas
The Assassination of Gianni Versace isn’t the only new show making waves this winter
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Airs: Wednedays at 10 p.m. ET on FX
After tackling the O.J. Simpson murder trial, producer Ryan Murphy’s true-crime series returns with a dramatization of the death of famed fashion designer Gianni Versace (Edgar Ramírez) at the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan (Glee’s Darren Criss).
“You feel a much bigger responsibility when you are playing a real person,” says Penélope Cruz, who plays Versace’s sister. “Donatella suffered the terrible loss of her brother—but she found the strength to keep his company moving forward. I’m sure that was incredibly difficult.”
Roseanne
Airs: Starting March 27 on ABC
Roseanne Barr has changed a bit since she last played blue-collar mom Roseanne Conner. “I’m a lot older and have grandkids,” the star says of her quiet life on a macadamia-nut farm in Hawaii since her iconic sitcom went off the air in 1997 after nine seasons. But now Barr, 65, and the rest of her TV family are back with an eight-episode revival, also starring Sara Gilbert and John Goodman.
The Alienist
Airs: Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TNT
This crime/period drama stars Dakota Fanning, Daniel Brühl and Luke Evans. Adapted from Caleb Carr’s 1994 best seller, The Alienist plops us down in 1896 Manhattan, a town as gloomy, foul and filthy as the Victorian London of Penny Dreadful. Here, though, the monsters aren’t supernatural. Which makes them potentially scarier.
The Resident
Airs: Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on Fox
This series centers on a young, go-getter doctor (The Good Wife’s Matt Czuchry, middle) with a shady mentor (Bruce Greenwood). Manish Dayal and Emily VanCamp also star.
“I never in a million years thought I would be doing a medical drama. It never never really interested me," VanCamp says. "But this show in particular, it stands for something. It’s exposing a side of the medical system that I don’t think has ever been done before."
Waco
Airs: Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on Paramount Network
Go back to the ’90s with Taylor Kitsch as real-life cult leader David Koresh. The limited series follows the 51-day standoff between the fanatical leader, his followers the Branch Davidians and the FBI and ATF — which ended in tragedy and the death of 75 Davidians, including Koresh and 25 children, on April 19, 1993.
The Looming Tower
Airs: Starting Feb. 28 on Hulu
Jeff Daniels stars in this limited series, which explores the events that led to the 9/11 attacks.
Rise
Airs: Starting March 13 on Hulu
Clear eyes, full hearts can’t lose in this new drama from Friday Night Lights executive producer Jason Katsims, starring Josh Radnor (with Rosie Perez) as a high school theater teacher.
Living Biblically
Airs: Starting Feb. 26 on CBS
Jay R. Ferguson is a man living life by the Big Book in this new comedy. (But don’t expect him to gain any divine powers.)
Untitled Grey's Anatomy Spinoff
Airs: March on ABC
“I’ve been around for a minute, so it takes a lot to get me speechless — but they pulled it off,” Jason George says of being told that his Grey’s Anatomy character Ben Warren would be leaving the hospital to become a firefighter on a still-untitled spinoff. George admits leaving his Grey’s costars was “emotional,” but he promises Ben will still pop up on the Shonda Rhimes-produced “mother ship.”
“It’s like going away to college across town,” he says. “I’ll come home to do my laundry every few weeks.”
Good Girls
Airs: Starting Feb. 26 on NBC
Retta, Christina Hendricks and Mae Whitman — the stars of NBC’s new dark comedy about moms who rob a store to make ends meet — are thick as thieves ... literally.
"I think we’re in a period where women are feeling empowered, and we hope that, even though we’re doing illegal activities, [the audience] sees that this show is about three women taking a stand and making sure they’re heard," Retta says.
Genius
Airs: Starting April 24 on National Geographic
A gray-haired Antonio Banderas portrays legendary modernist painter Pablo Picasso.
Black Lightening
Airs: Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on The CW
Cress Williams joins the DC Universe as an aging superhero called out of retirement to clean up his city
Altered Carbon
Airing: Starting Feb. 2 on Netflix
Renée Elise Goldsberry leads a rebellion in a future where the rich can live forever.
