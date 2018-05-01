Busy Philipps to Host E! Late-Night Talk Show: 'The Good News Is, I Love to Talk'

Busy Philipps is going to be a late-night talk show host!

The actress, 38, confirmed on Instagram and Twitter Tuesday that she has signed on to headline a brand new show for E! with the working title, “Busy Tonight.” She is also signed on as an executive producer.

“The only things worth doing are the things that scare you the most. Ignore my bags under my eyes, I’ll get them fixed when I’m a big talk show host,” the mother of two said in a series of videos shared on her Instagram Story.

“I’m super excited about this. I can’t even. It’s gonna be dope. Just have a late-night talk show guys, just hang out and talk about stuff and interview people. And the good news is, I love to talk. Tell me what you want to see, we’re open, we’re open for business and also suggestions,” Philipps also said.

The talk show will feature “comedic commentary, interviews, and segments that go behind her most popular Instagram stories. Unfiltered, in-the-know and always entertaining, Busy will give us her unique and hilarious point of view on literally everything,” E! announced.

RELATED: Busy Philipps Isn’t Invited to the Met Gala — and She (and the Internet) Want to Know Why

Busy Philipps/Instagram

From launching her acting career on Judd Apatow’s Freaks and Geeks to starring in Dawson’s Creek with her best friend Michelle Williams and working opposite Courteney Cox on Cougar Town, Philipps’ next TV gig will be following in the footsteps of Chelsea Handler, who previously hosted Chelsea Lately on E! for seven seasons from 2007-14.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

In addition, she also stars in the Amy Schumer-headlined film, I Feel Pretty.

RELATED: Busy Philipps Says Courteney Cox Convinced Her to Get Help For Anxiety: ‘I Was Barely Holding It Together’

Shutterstock

While Philipps has been a working actress for 20 years, it’s social media that has brought her a whole new level of fame.

“There are people now who just know me from Instagram,” she recently told PEOPLE.

RELATED VIDEO: Busy Philipps Flies to Be with BFF Michelle Williams on Anniversary of Heath Ledger’s Death

In fact, Philipps has struck a chord with women around the world with her funny and candid Instagram Stories and now has nearly one million followers, including many surprise celebrity fans.

“Miley Cyrus just told me she is obsessed with my Instagram,” she shared, adding, “and Julia Roberts is too. It’s so wild!”

Some of the famous friends who congratulated Philipps on her new late-night talk show include Schumer, Handler, Andy Cohen, Kelly Ripa, Jessica Alba, Vanessa Lachey, Kathy Griffin and Erika Christensen.