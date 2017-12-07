They’re not in Chippewa anymore: It’s a Freaks and Geeks reunion in Los Angeles!

Busy Philipps shared a group photo of her former cast members on Instagram Wednesday, one night after they all celebrated Freaks and Geeks‘ executive producer Judd Apatow‘s birthday at West Hollywood comedy club Largo at the Coronet.

“4 geeks and a freak. HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUDD! THANK YOU for giving us all the best job of all time when we were too young & dumb to know how good we had it,” Philipps, 38, captioned the picture of her with Apatow, John Francis Daley, Samm Levine and Martin Starr.

4 geeks and a freak. 😂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY JUDD! THANK YOU for giving us all the best job of all time when we were too young & dumb to know how good we had it. ❤️ 📸 by @gabesachs OBVIOUSLY. A post shared by Busy Philipps (@busyphilipps) on Dec 6, 2017 at 2:36pm PST

From 1999 – 2000, the fivesome worked on the NBC teen drama that became a cult hit following the show’s unexpected cancellation after only airing 15 out of its original 18 episodes.

Not since the Paley Center for Media’s PaleyFest in March 2011 has the cast reunited altogether.

NBCU Photo Bank

On Tuesday, many of Apatow’s famous friends gathered to perform stand-up in his honor. Actor John C. Riley, comedian Maria Bamford and singer Inara George were just some on the night’s setlist celebrating the director’s 50th birthday.

Also in attendance was the legendary television writer and producer Norman Lear, who recently was a recipient of this year’s Kennedy Center Honors.