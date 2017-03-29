Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reunion: Is Sarah Michelle Gellar Team Angel or Spike?

— A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Angel or Spike? A debate for the ages for fans of Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

If you watched the slayer’s seven seasons, you likely have a strong feeling about which vampire paramour you prefer for Sarah Michelle Gellar’s Buffy Summers (I’m very Team Angel).

Well, it turns out Gellar herself is pretty clear on who should be Buffy’s No. 1.

“People ask who I thought was Buffy’s ultimate and I get a lot of hate and a lot of death threats — seriously,” says Gellar. “There was something so beautiful to me about the Buffy and Angel story. I think that Spike understood a different part of who Buffy was and I think she needed to understand that and discover. But for me as Buffy, I think Angel.”

Even creator Joss Whedon says he has trouble picking a winner.

“I’m split right down the middle because in terms of a long-term relationship: Spike’s kinda your guy because he actually went and got a soul because of her. But [Angel and Buffy]’s the grandest love story I will ever tell. You can’t argue with that.”