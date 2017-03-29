Sunnydale High School Reunion! Buffy the Vampire Slayer Cast Gets Together for Show's 20th Anniversary

High school is a nightmare for many, but Buffy Summers had to battle evil forces and pass her midterms.

Twenty years after Buffy the Vampire Slayer hit the small screen, Entertainment Weekly rounded up the Scooby Gang for an all-star reunion. Although the cast members have graduated into new phases of life (there was some showing off photos of children and swapping of recipes at the gathering), star Sarah Michelle Gellar argues that high school was, indeed, hell.

“It’s the ultimate metaphor: horrors of adolescence manifesting through these actual monsters,” she shared. “It’s the hardest time of life.”

The get-together, which included a photo shoot in a cemetery, also allowed the cast to show off how well they’ve aged in the past two decades — much to the disappointment of creator Joss Whedon.

“This is surreal,” Whedon said. “For the most part, this is like a high school reunion but much worse because they all still look really great. I was hoping some of them would puff out a bit. But that did not take place.”

The reunion included Whedon, Gellar, Emma Caulfield, Amber Benson, Alyson Hannigan, David Boreanaz, James Marsters, Seth Green, Charisma Carpenter, Michelle Trachtenberg, Kristine Sutherland, Alexis Denisof and Nicholas Brendon.

Although many cast members have gone on to enjoy other successful roles, Buffy will always hold a place in their hearts thanks to its impact on fans.

20 years in the making….and here it is!! Thank you #entertainmentweekly for making it all happen. Keep an eye out as I will be doing a takeover of @entertainmentweekly with my behind the scenes shots of the day!! A post shared by Sarah Michelle (@sarahmgellar) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:17am PDT

“The most important thing to me is that I have had people come up to me and say the show made me feel different about what they could be, about what they could do, about how they respond to problems, about being a female leader,” said Whedon. “People getting strength from my own little terrors is … there is no better legacy than that.”

“I’m so incredibly proud of what we all created. Sometimes you need distance to really understand the gravitas of that,” said Gellar. “I appreciate everything about that job. As an actor, all you ever want to do is leave your mark — you want to do something that affects people.”