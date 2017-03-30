Will There Ever Be a Buffy the Vampire Slayer Revival? The Cast Weighs In!

A version of this story originally appeared on EW.com.

It seems like everything is being revived these days. Gilmore Girls. Prison Break. Will & Grace.

So what are the chances of Buffy the Vampire Slayer being brought back to life? If you ask the cast, they’re divided.

Alyson Hannigan: “I think we should do the Buffy cartoon.”

James Marsters: “I think if Joss is helming it, then hell yeah. If not, then hell no.”

Charisma Carpenter: “I think the fans would just go crazy if something like that would happen. It would just make so many people happy.”

Sarah Michelle Gellar: “At a certain point, when things are magical, you don’t want to go back and Godfather III it, right?” jokes Gellar. “I’m sure the fans are incredibly disappointed to hear that answer, but I think they’d be more disappointed if we created something and it didn’t live up to the expectation because the expectation is so incredibly high. And I love that it can live in comic form and graphic novels. There are so many worlds it can live in.”

Watch our exclusive People/Entertainment Weekly Network (PEN) special, EW Reunites: Buffy the Vampire Slayer, here or download the free app on your favorite device.

FROM COINAGE: The Most Expensive TV Shows of All Time

But don’t give up hope, Buffy fans: Creator Joss Whedon still seems to think there’s story potential.

“Everything sort of finds its way back somewhere,” he says. “I’ve been trying deliberately to move forward and do something a little bit different. But yeah, the great thing is everybody looks great, and the other great thing is the show is about growing up. If we did it with these guys, they’d be the age they basically are. They’d probably play a little younger because they can do that. But yeah, you’d see somebody going through their life at a different stage. It wouldn’t be like, ‘I can’t believe we’re still in high school! I wear Depends!’”