The Cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Where Are They Now?

Since stepping out of the title role, the '90s favorite has stayed busy with a slew of movie and TV gigs, most notably The Crazy Ones with the late Robin Williams. But her biggest role has been that of wife to Freddie Prinze, Jr. (they married in 2002) and mom to their two young children, Charlotte and Rocky. In a tribute to the show on its 20th anniversary on March 10, she wrote on Instagram, "As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She's a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one."