FROM HEALTH: CBS' Norah O'Donnell Stresses Preventative Care — 5 More Ways to Prevent Skin Cancer
TV
The Cast of Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Where Are They Now?
With EW reuniting the cast this week, we’re catching up with the series’ biggest stars
By Kate Hogan
Posted on
1 of 10
SARAH MICHELLE GELLAR
Since stepping out of the title role, the '90s favorite has stayed busy with a slew of movie and TV gigs, most notably The Crazy Ones with the late Robin Williams. But her biggest role has been that of wife to Freddie Prinze, Jr. (they married in 2002) and mom to their two young children, Charlotte and Rocky. In a tribute to the show on its 20th anniversary on March 10, she wrote on Instagram, "As an actor, you wish for that one role where you can leave your mark and forever be remembered, with Buffy I got so much more. She's a feminist challenge to gender hierarchy. Buffy may have been the Chosen One, but I was the lucky one."
2 of 10
NICHOLAS BRENDON
The actor kept a relatively low profile following his run as Buffy's BFF Xander, but unfortunately found himself in the news several times after the show wrapped for both legal and emotional issues. He went to rehab in 2004 and again in 2010 following an incident with police; was arrested in 2014 and twice in 2015; and eventually checked himself into a 90-day treatment program for depression in late 2015, later admitting he'd attempted suicide that September.
3 of 10
ALYSON HANNIGAN
In the midst of her successful run as Buffy's other BFF, Willow, Hannigan earned fans with her role in the American Pie movies, then moved right on to How I Met Your Mother after Buffy wrapped. "I feel so lucky to have success twice," she told PEOPLE in a 2007 catchup. She also met her husband, Alexis Denisof, while working on Buffy; together, they have two little girls, Satyana and Keeva.
4 of 10
DAVID BOREANAZ
The biggest love interest and ally of Buffy, Boreanaz's Angel went on to get his own eponymous spin-off. He worked steadily after the series ended, and since 2005, has starred on Bones. He's married to Jaime Bergman, with whom he has a young son and daughter.
5 of 10
JAMES MARSTERS
As the sexy vampire Spike, he charmed fans (and Buffy herself), and kept the supernatural theme going in some of his follow-up work: the spin-off Angel, Smallville, The Super Hero Squad and Witches of East End. In a Buffy roundtable this week, he also made dreams come true when he revealed that the cast still stays in touch.
6 of 10
MICHELLE TRACHTENBERG
Buffy's little sis Dawn went on to big things, including Mercy, Weeds, Robot Chicken and perhaps most famously, Gossip Girl. Recently, she's written and sold a handful of screenplays and pilots.
7 of 10
ANTHONY HEAD
As busy before Buffy as he's been since, the man who played the teen slayer's watcher Rupert Giles kept right on with TV roles following the series finale, starring on Little Britain, Merlin, Dominion and Guilt, among others.
8 of 10
SETH GREEN
Green has stayed quite busy since his days as werewolf Daniel, notably with voice work on Robot Chicken, Family Guy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. In 2010, he married fellow actor and frequent collaborator Clare Grant.
9 of 10
EMMA CAULFIELD
Since her run as Scooby Gang member Anya on the series, Caulfield has continued her trend of long-lasting TV gigs on Gigantic, Life Unexpected, Once Upon a Time and Fantasy Hospital. Last April, she welcomed a baby girl with husband Mark Leslie Ford.
10 of 10
CHARISMA CARPENTER
As Buffy ally Cordelia, Carpenter also scored a recurring role on Angel. She found more TV work on Charmed and Veronica Mars, plus Greek and The Lying Game. Off-screen, she's mom to son Donovan, whom she shares with ex Damian Hardy.
See Also
More
FROM HEALTH: CBS' Norah O'Donnell Stresses Preventative Care — 5 More Ways to Prevent Skin Cancer
More
Usher, Betty White and More! Looking Back on The Bold and the Beautiful's 30 Years of Surprising Guest Stars
WATCH: Buffy the Vampire Slayer Reunion — Is Sarah Michelle Gellar Team Angel or Spike?
WATCH: Bethenny Frankel Reveals She's Not in a Serious Relationship — 'I Like My Life Now'
Nick Viall Says He & Vanessa Grimaldi Are in No Rush to Get to the Altar: 'We Have a Long Way to Go'
Which Fresh Prince of Bel-Air OG Blasted That Cast Reunion and Alfonso Ribeiro?