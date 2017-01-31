Budweiser Unveils Pro-Immigration Super Bowl Ad, But Is It a Response to Trump’s Ban?

This story originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Budweiser is unveiling a rather topical Super Bowl ad.

The Anheuser-Busch mega-brewery has made a 60-second origin story tale about Adolphus Busch’s initial experiences in America after arriving from Germany in 1857. Titled “Born the Hard Way,” the lavishly produced ad shows a handsome young Busch being told, “You’re not wanted here! Go back home!” after arriving in America and facing hardships such as escaping from a burning riverboat before settling in St. Louis and meeting co-founder Eberhard Anheuser. It plays a bit like a Busch Begins superhero brewer origin story.

The rousing pro-immigration theme will certainly strike viewers as a political statement given the furor over President Donald Trump’s controversial new refugee restrictions. But according to Ad Age, the ad wasn’t meant to be political: the ambitious commercial was in the works before Trump’s immigration ban was announced.

In a press release from the brewer, Anheuser-Busch’s vice president Ricardo Marques says, “This commercial shows the start of Budweiser’s journey, and while it is set in the 1800’s, it’s a story we believe will resonate with today’s entrepreneurial generation — those who continue strive for their dreams.”

While ad executive Mike Byrne said: “When Budweiser told us they wanted to celebrate those who embody the American spirit, we realized the ultimate story lived within their own brand history. Adolphus Busch is the hero of the Anheuser-Busch American dream story, which makes him the perfect protagonist.”

The ad even manages to squeeze in some Clydesdales, then concludes with a tagline: “When nothing stops your dream this is the beer we drink.”