People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

TV

Bryan Cranston Calls Doing Improv with Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm 'a Joy'

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

Bryan Cranston had a lot of fun working with Larry David on the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, even though there wasn’t much of a script to work with.

“It’s all improv,” the Breaking Bad actor, 61, told PEOPLE Now. “Larry writes out a little outline saying, ‘Okay, in this scene these three or four things need to come up — these pieces of information at some point need to come out. Go!’ And you just improv the entire thing.”

“It was a joy,” Cranston continued. “We laughed and laughed and laughed.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Reveals How he Lost His Virginity in Austria

In season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm  the first in 6 years  Cranston plays the 71-year-old Seinfeld creator’s therapist.

“He needs a lot of therapy, that man. I suggest he goes into analysis, actually,” Cranston added, breaking out into laughter.

In a recent interview with ABC, David joked that he decided to bring the show back for a new season because “I got tired of people asking me, ‘Is the show coming back?’ ”

John P. Johnson

“I couldn’t face that question anymore. And I wasn’t ready to say, ‘No, never.’ And I kept saying, ‘Oh, you know, maybe, who knows.’ So I thought, yeah, I wouldn’t have to be asked that anymore,” he added.

Curb Your Enthusiasm airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.