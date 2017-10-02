Bryan Cranston Calls Doing Improv with Larry David for Curb Your Enthusiasm 'a Joy'

Bryan Cranston had a lot of fun working with Larry David on the new season of Curb Your Enthusiasm, even though there wasn’t much of a script to work with.

“It’s all improv,” the Breaking Bad actor, 61, told PEOPLE Now. “Larry writes out a little outline saying, ‘Okay, in this scene these three or four things need to come up — these pieces of information at some point need to come out. Go!’ And you just improv the entire thing.”

“It was a joy,” Cranston continued. “We laughed and laughed and laughed.”

RELATED VIDEO: Bryan Cranston Reveals How he Lost His Virginity in Austria

In season 9 of Curb Your Enthusiasm — the first in 6 years — Cranston plays the 71-year-old Seinfeld creator’s therapist.

“He needs a lot of therapy, that man. I suggest he goes into analysis, actually,” Cranston added, breaking out into laughter.

In a recent interview with ABC, David joked that he decided to bring the show back for a new season because “I got tired of people asking me, ‘Is the show coming back?’ ”

“I couldn’t face that question anymore. And I wasn’t ready to say, ‘No, never.’ And I kept saying, ‘Oh, you know, maybe, who knows.’ So I thought, yeah, I wouldn’t have to be asked that anymore,” he added.

Curb Your Enthusiasm airs on Sundays at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.