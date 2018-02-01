Wedding bells are on the horizon!

Since getting engaged last year on The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo have made it clear they want to tie the knot “sooner rather than later” — and that hasn’t changed.

Though they don’t have the exact date nailed down, the nuptials will take place this year.

“We haven’t set anything yet. We definitely want to get married this year, and that’s the plan,” Abasolo, 37, recently told Extra. “2018, it’s gonna happen.”

“The only thing is the details haven’t been worked out,” he continued. “Rachel isn’t much of a planner, so she’ll kind of deal with it as it comes along, but, you know, right now, we’re just taking our time.”

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo Gregory Pace/Shutterstock (

Abasolo also revealed that he and Lindsay, 32, “would definitely be open to a televised wedding.”

“Right now, we enjoy showing everybody how in love we are,” he said. “And I think that would be the culmination of our love story, or the beginning of it. I think we would definitely enjoy doing it on national television.”

RELATED VIDEO: Rachel Lindsay Reveals How Her Engagement Ring Was Partially Inspired by Beyoncé

According to Abasolo, the two are considering having two ceremonies: one in Dallas, where the couple lives, and one in Colombia, where he is from.

“We don’t know,” he admitted. “Colombia has come on to the radar recently.”

RELATED: The Bachelorette‘s Rachel Lindsay Dishes on Wedding (& Baby!) Plans with Bryan Abasolo — ‘I’m Ready!’

The chiropractor also gave an update on their life at home together, gushing that the two are “so happy together.”

“We got Copper, our dog — he’s like an angel,” he said. “We’re just living in Dallas right now and moving forward with our careers.”

Asked if he has a dream wedding in mind, Abasolo had the perfect response.

“Whatever her dream wedding is,” he said. “How about that?”