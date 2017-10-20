Brooks Laich Thanks Wife Julianne Hough for Her Support as He Signs with L.A. Kings

Brooks Laich is ready to win some games with the Los Angeles Kings!

The pro athlete took to Instagram Thursday to announce the exciting news that he has signed with the L.A.-based ice hockey team.

“Don’t ever give up on your dreams. Ever. Resiliency rules the world! So grateful for the @lakings and the opportunity they have given me to continue playing the game I love!” Laich, 34, captioned a photo of himself signing a document and smiling ear-to-ear.

He also gave a shout-out to his wife — former Dancing With the Stars pro and judge, Julianne Hough — and his family and friends for their support throughout his journey.

“Special thank you to my wife, my family, my friends and everyone that has helped me get here today, much love to you all!” he continued. “Now let’s go win some hockey games! #gokingsgo #lakings 💯.”

In mid-September, Hough, 29, dedicated a post to her husband in honor of his first day of camp with the Kings.

“So excited for my love to start his first day of Camp with the @lakings 🏒” Hough began the post.

“I’ve never met anyone more in love with the sport. His dedication and respect for Hockey is unlike anything I’ve seen. Not only is he incredibly gifted, but he works harder than anyone and always after perfecting his craft. Not to mention he’s one of the best ‘hype men’ out there,” she continued about her husband, who was most recently attached to the Washington Capitals, Toronto Maple Leafs and Toronto Marlies.

“He puts you in a state of mind that brings out the confidence and determination to achieve whatever you want. He believes in himself and in people more than anyone I know! If you’re ever feeling down or insecure, he can turn that around in a heart beat! I know I’m his wife so it seems a little biased, but ask anyone who has ever played with him… he’s one of the best there is. On and off the ice! :)” Hough wrote.

The professional dancer concluded about the Canadian native: “I’m so proud and excited for you sweetheart! Go get’em baby!!!! #biggestfan.”

Hough and Laich announced their engagement in August 2015 after dating for a year and a half and wed in July in an intimate, outdoor wedding near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.