Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Stephanie Beatriz Is Engaged! See Her Unique Ring

Wedding bells will be ringing soon for Stephanie Beatriz — the Brooklyn Nine-Nine actress got engaged to Brad Hoss over the weekend.

“Brad and I hosted our first party together this weekend: his friends, my friends and my sister all came,” the actress, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively about the surprise proposal. “During the party, Brad pulled me aside. I’m thinking he’s going to tell me how great the party is going, that we make a great team … the usual lovely supportive thoughts he shares with me and really everyone who knows him.”

However, Hoss’s words were a bit sweeter than usual.

“He starts to pull something out of his pocket. My initial thoughts as a member of Bachelor nation is, ‘Oh my goodness, is this the moment where he asks me to marry him in front of a bunch of people?'”

#engaged A post shared by Stephanie Beatriz (@iamstephbeatz) on Oct 7, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Indeed, Hoss popped the question, and “the words were barely out of his mouth” before Beatriz said ‘yes,'” she adds. “I then started laughing … a lot!”

Beatriz’s new sparkler is a one-of-a-kind ring made by Los Angeles jewelry artist Joy Smith of Communion by Joy.

The rose-gold, pear morganite ring was hand-made by Smith, who only uses ethically sourced stones.

“It was really important to me that my ring reflect my personality and personal values,” Beatriz says. “I absolutely love it!”

After the proposal, the newly engaged couple popped champagne and celebrated with their loved ones before heading to Disneyland to continue the party.