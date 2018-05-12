Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Praises Fans After NBC Saves Canceled Fox Show: 'You Did This!'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine will be back on TV next season, and its stars have their passionate fans to thank.
NBC announced late Friday it will pick the acclaimed cop comedy up for a 12-episode sixth season, with the exciting news coming just one day after Fox canceled the Andy Samberg-led series.
“Ever since we sold this show to Fox I’ve regretted letting it get away, and it’s high time it came back to its rightful home,” NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt said in a statement obtained by Entertainment Weekly. “Mike Schur, Dan Goor, and Andy Samberg grew up on NBC and we’re all thrilled that one of the smartest, funniest, and best cast comedies in a long time will take its place in our comedy line-up. I speak for everyone at NBC, here’s to the Nine-Nine!”
Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.
The news was celebrated by the creators and stars, who expressed gratitude to the many fans — including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Josh Groban, Guillermo del Toro, the Backstreet Boys, Sean Astin, Patton Oswalt and Mark Hamill — for expressing their outrage over the comedy’s cancellation.
“Thank you to everyone for the crazy outpouring of support,” Samberg wrote on Twitter. “It means the world to us. It wouldn’t have happened without you.”
“You did this!!” said Melissa Fumero. “You got loud and you were heard and you saved our show!! Thank you!! Thank you to NBC!! NINE NINE!!!!!”
Dan Goor, Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s co-creator and showrunner, went as far to call the show’s fanbase “the best fans in the history of the world!”
Other messages rolled in from stars Chelsea Peretti, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Dirk Blocker and Joel McKinnon Miller.
RELATED VIDEO: Fox Revives Last Man Standing
Brooklyn Nine-Nine premiered on Fox in September of 2013. The ensemble comedy, about a group of NYPD cops and detectives at Brooklyn’s 99th Precinct, celebrated its 100th episode earlier this season.
With its run on NBC, Schur — the show’s other creator — now has three shows on the Peacock network, including The Good Place and the newly ordered comedy Abby’s.