Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cancelled at Fox: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Seth Meyers Among Fans in Mourning

It looks like Jake and Amy’s wedding will be the final case for the Nine-Nine.

Fox announced the cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons. The comedy starring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews reached its milestone 100th episode in December and will make its final bow on May 20 with the aforementioned nuptials.

As soon as the sad news broke Thursday afternoon, two separate spellings of the show’s title began to trend on Twitter, with fans sharing their outrage and urging streamers like Hulu and Netflix to save the series.

B99's creator, Dan Goor, responded to the massive social media reaction.

"Squad, we love you," Beatriz wrote on Twitter.

"I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I'm so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many," Lo Truglio said.

Terry is not okay. And neither are some of the show’s celebrity fans, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chance the Rapper and Seth Meyers, who began the process of publicly mourning.

Terry is not okay. And neither are some of the show's celebrity fans, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chance the Rapper and Seth Meyers, who began the process of publicly mourning.

See more celebrity fan reactions below:

Why would you cancel #Brooklyn99!? It's the best show on Fox. I watch a very small selection of shows and Brooklyn Nine Nine is one of my favorites. — Chance The Rapper (@ChanceFrom79th) May 10, 2018

News on @Brooklyn99FOX and @LastManFOX is a double gut punch. Two great shows with hilarious writing and terrific ensembles. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) May 10, 2018

This is a real shame. #Brooklyn99 is consistently funny, diverse, and full of heart. https://t.co/72okthfTfF — Allison Tolman (@Allison_Tolman) May 10, 2018

Fox: Brooklyn Nine Nine is canceled.

Me: pic.twitter.com/l6rftaDAoq — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) May 10, 2018

Me already in denial over Brooklyn Nine-Nine pic.twitter.com/rHXS6TWehP — Victoria Aveyard (@VictoriaAveyard) May 10, 2018

HOW DO YOU CANCEL THE BEST SHOW ON TELEVISION? ARE YOU KIDDING ME????!!! https://t.co/BzfLEtzD6T NINE-NINE! #Brooklyn99 — Rainbow Rowell (@rainbowrowell) May 10, 2018

Every single person I follow is tweeting about #brooklyn99. Is this my bubble? IT’S A PRETTY GREAT BUBBLE. — Rainbow Rowell (@rainbowrowell) May 10, 2018

Come on, @netflix, pick up Brooklyn 99 so I can support a show AND a site I love. Take my money. — Victoria/V.E. Schwab (@veschwab) May 10, 2018

To the person who cancelled #Brooklyn99 who probably only finds the Big Bang theory funny. This is how I feel about u pic.twitter.com/whhP374D7Y — ALISON WONDERLAND (@awonderland) May 10, 2018

Brooklyn Nine-Nine wasn’t the only comedy Fox canceled on Thursday; The Mick and Last Man on Earth were also given the ax.