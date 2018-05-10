Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cancelled at Fox: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Seth Meyers Among Fans in Mourning

It looks like Jake and Amy’s wedding will be the final case for the Nine-Nine.
Fox announced the cancellation of Brooklyn Nine-Nine after five seasons. The comedy starring Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Melissa Fumero, Chelsea Peretti, Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews reached its milestone 100th episode in December and will make its final bow on May 20 with the aforementioned nuptials.
As soon as the sad news broke Thursday afternoon, two separate spellings of the show’s title began to trend on Twitter, with fans sharing their outrage and urging streamers like Hulu and Netflix to save the series.
B99‘s creator, Dan Goor, responded to the massive social media reaction. “Wow. Thank you all for this incredible outpouring of support,” he said. “#brooklyn99 fans are the best fans in the world. It means the world to me and everyone else who works on the show.”
“Squad, we love you,” Beatriz wrote on Twitter. “What a gift this series has been: it’s been my honor. Your sadness is noted. NINE-NINE!”
“I love you fans. I love you squad. It has been an incredible five years. I’m so very lucky, so deeply thankful to have been part of a show that has brought so much joy to so many,” Lo Truglio said. “NINE-NINE!”
Terry is not okay. And neither are some of the show’s celebrity fans, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Chance the Rapper and Seth Meyers, who began the process of publicly mourning.
“RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE,” Miranda wrote on Twitter. “I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS. THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS. #RenewB99”
See more celebrity fan reactions below:
Brooklyn Nine-Nine wasn’t the only comedy Fox canceled on Thursday; The Mick and Last Man on Earth were also given the ax.