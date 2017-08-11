Law and Order: SVU just landed another big-name star for its guest roster: NBC set Brooke Shields to appear on the long-running series in a mysterious new recurring role, EW has confirmed.

Not much is known about what character Shields, 52, might play, other than the network described her as one “that will shake up Benson’s (Mariska Hargitay) world this season.”

“I play a very different character from any I have ever played,” the two-time Golden Globe nominee noted in a statement. “I’m excited to stir the SVU pot a bit.”

Shields is already a part of the larger Law and Order cinematic universe. In 2006, she guested on Criminal Intent in the season 6 episode “Siren Call” as Kelly Sloane-Raines. More recently, Shields appeared on shows like Scream Queens, Nightcap, and The Middle. She’ll also be seen this fall in the indie film Daisy Winters with castmates Iwan Rheon (Inhumans) and Carrie Preston (The Good Fight).

Other previously announced new additions for SVU include Michael Chernuchin as showrunner and Philip Winchester in his Chicago Justice role.

Season 19 premieres Wednesday, Sept. 27 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

The Hollywood Reporter was the first to report the news.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com