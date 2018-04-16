Brooke Hogan Gets a Taste of the Dirty Players on MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars

April 16, 2018 04:07 PM

Brooke Hogan quickly learned that The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars can get a little dirty — and PEOPLE has an exclusive first look.

The wrestler and reality star, 29, is competing in the newest season of MTV’s spinoff to its long-running reality competition show. And she immediately got a taste of how cutthroat the show is on her first-ever challenge.

As the team struggled to climb a seriously slippery slide, Hogan wrestled with veteran contestant Shane Landrum, who was playing his own challenge as he repeatedly tried to knock down as many players from the opposite team as he could. Unfortunately, Hogan was one of them.

“Shane’s just seedy and he is nasty. Come on, dude. I’m a girl. Pick on somebody your own size — well, I am his size,” Hogan says.

Also competing are musician and actor Drake Bell, dancer Casper Smart, rapper Lil Mama, Big Brother 18‘s Jozea Flores and Cardi B’s sister Hennessy Carolina, as is model Selita Ebanks. The show also cast some huge athletes: former Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player Daniel “Booby” Gibson, former Houston Texans runningback Arian Foster and Olympic track star Louise Hazel.

The Challenge: Champs vs. Stars premieres Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET on MTV after the finale of The Challenge: Vendettas.

