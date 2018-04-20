Brooke Burke Says David Charvet Divorce Was a 'Necessary Change' But They're 'Still a Family'

After seven years of marriage, Brooke Burke says her split from husband David Charvet felt “necessary.”

“It is a major change and it is very fresh,” Burke, 46, told PEOPLE at the World of Children Hero Awards Benefit in Beverly Hills on Thursday. “But I am just trying to walk through the door and understand those necessities.”

“Raising a blended family is super challenging, and for me it was really understanding the right time to make the necessary change in my life,” added the former Dancing with the Stars host, who shares son Shaya, 10, and daughter Rain, 11, with Charvet, 45, and daughters Sierra, 16, and Neriah, 18, from her previous marriage to Garth Fisher.

But Charvet insists the relationship between the two remains “loving.”

“We have a long history,” she said. “It’s just hard to make a decision for the right reasons. You know what I mean? With no drama, with no scandal, with nothing crazy that is going to show up.”

In fact, she thinks it’s “harder” to separate when there’s nothing majorly wrong.

“Sometimes it is easier to stay,” she said. “Sometimes it’s hard, [even] as a woman to define boundaries, to embrace change, and to know when to make a move.”

As for who she’s leaning on?

“My mom!” said Charvet, who brought her mother to the event with her. “She’s visiting and she is actually staying for a while. Family. We are still a family, and that is the beautiful part of it — we’re just changing the dynamic and restructuring and the geography change. We are still a family, so we will still have that time, and we will have our friendship, our relationships.”

Following a five-year engagement, Burke and Charvet tied the knot in a secret St. Barts wedding in August 2011. Burke filed for divorce from Charvet on April 6 in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The two separated in January.

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE the couple had been “separated for a couple of months.”

“They tried as hard as they could to make their marriage work,” the insider said. “But at the end of the day they have to do what’s right for them and their family.”