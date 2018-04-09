Brooke Burke 'Deeply Saddened' Over David Charvet Split: 'I Loved Being Married'

Brooke Burke is opening up about her split from her husband of seven years David Charvet.

The former Dancing with the Stars host filed for divorce from Charvet on Friday in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The two separated in January.

Now, Burke, 46, is revealing what went wrong in a blog post for her parenting website, Modern Mom.

“I have struggled with trying to find worthy words to speak to this life change my family is going through but I do want to share my personal thoughts,” she began. “You may have heard that David and I are divorcing. We have tried to keep our separation private for some time out of respect for our children and family. Although I believe this is a positive change, I am deeply saddened because I loved being married.”

“It took me a long time to differentiate between giving up and letting go, and even longer to recognize when it was time to do so,” she continued. “We are still a family full of love, simply redefining our dynamics. I believe this is a necessary decision for my entire family unit.”

Burke insists that “nothing sensational” caused her split from the Melrose Place alum.

“Nothing scandalous will surface,” she wrote. “Please believe that we are just finding new ways to remain a loving family.”

“Big life decisions are hardest when made for the right reasons,” she added. “It is sometimes painful to be strong and embrace change. I believe in letting go of ideas and dreams when the time is right. I am in that space right now as a woman and a mother, listening to my heart. I am approaching this with gratitude and unconditional love.”

Brooke Burke and David Charvet Chad Hurst/Getty

Burke and Charvet, 45, share two children: son Shaya, 10, and daughter Rain, 11. Burke is also mom to daughters Sierra, 16, and Neriah, 18, from her previous marriage to Garth Fisher.

Following a five-year engagement, Burke and Charvet tied the knot in a secret St. Barts wedding in August 2011.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE the couple had been “separated for a couple of months.”

“They tried as hard as they could to make their marriage work,” said the insider. “But at the end of the day they have to do what’s right for them and their family.”