Brooke Burke may be moving on from her marriage of nearly seven years to David Charvet, but she maintains that the two will always be friendly exes.

The former Dancing with the Stars host opened up about the state of her relationship with Charvet more than a month after she filed for divorce in early April.

“We have a long history and a deep love and I am confident to say we’ll always have a great relationship,” said Burke, 46, while at the Global Gift Foundation USA Women’s Empowerment Lunch in Beverly Hills on Thursday.

The actress also opened up about how she helped her children adjust to the separation.

“Just by talking to them and listening, and reminding them daily that it’s time to be happy. That’s what we’re working toward creating,” said Burke. “This is about happiness, not sadness! And that change is okay, which I think is a very important message for women, young and old.”

Brooke Burke and Eva Longoria at the Eva Global Gift Foundation USA Women's Empowerment Luncheon Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Yardbird Southern Table & Bar

“It can be a positive thing,” she added. “We’re just embracing change.”

With Mother’s Day coming up, Burke said she will be celebrating the holiday with her kids, her sister, mother and niece.

RELATED: Brooke Burke and David Charvet Divorcing After Nearly 7 Years of Marriage

Brooke Burke and David Charvet Chad Hurst/Getty

“It’s kind of a nice big family affair at home this year, but I’m really happy because that’s my wish,” she shared. “I don’t always get time with my sister and mom, so we’ve got three generations happening at home this year in Malibu at my house. I’m happy.”

RELATED: Brooke Burke ‘Deeply Saddened’ Over David Charvet Split: ‘I Loved Being Married’

Following a five-year engagement, Burke and Charvet tied the knot in a secret St. Barts wedding in August 2011. Burke filed for divorce from Charvet on April 6 in Los Angeles County, citing irreconcilable differences in court documents obtained by PEOPLE. The two separated in January.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

She filed for joint legal and physical custody of their two children: son Shaya, 10, and daughter Rain, 11. Burke is also mom to daughters Sierra, 16, and Neriah, 18, from her previous marriage to Garth Fisher.

A source told PEOPLE in April the couple had been “separated for a couple of months.”

“They tried as hard as they could to make their marriage work,” the insider said. “But at the end of the day, they have to do what’s right for them and their family.”