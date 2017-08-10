TV
Inside Brittany Daniel and Adam Touni's Urban Chic Wedding
The Sweet Valley High alum married her best friend in an intimate L.A. wedding
Brittany Daniel on the Moment She Knew Her New Husband Was the One: 'It Felt Like This Was a Sign'
INTRODUCING MR. AND MRS. TOUNI
Brittany Daniel and Adam Touni said their I dos at The Carondelet House in downtown Los Angeles on July 29 in front of 150 of their closest friends and family. “We are overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and affection shared by our friends and family on this special day,” the couple said in a statement to PEOPLE. “We are so grateful to have this kind of support as we start this journey together.”
THE BRIDAL PARTY
The couple decided to keep their bridal party relatively small. Cynthia Daniel-Hauser, Daniel's twin sister, served as her maid of honor while best friend, Ruby Gettinger, took the bridesmaid title. Touni had two best men — Stuart Maschmeier and Sean Rooney.
SISTERLY LOVE
Hauser-Daniel was by her sister's side throughout the entire wedding planning process. In June, the twin actresses launched their very own lifestyle blog, The Sweet Life, which they’re billing as an inspired and intelligent lifestyle brand for women that covers everything from fashion and beauty to clean eating, fitness, personal growth and wellness, travel, home décor and parenting.
THE DRESS
Wearing a beautiful custom-made Trish Peng gown, the bride couldn't help but wow her mom, Carolyn, and sister, Cynthia. "This is like such a dream to have somebody making my dress from scratch and just custom-making it for me," Daniel told PEOPLE prior to the wedding. "I was able to go to her place and she has so many beautiful dresses already but she was so great to allow me to try on all her dresses."
FINALLY, HUSBAND AND WIFE!
The urban chic celebration, put together by Charley King of Blue Bell Events, was infused with copper, gray and blush tones throughout the decor. Daniel told PEOPLE she didn't have the patience to wait for permission to kiss her new husband, instead sneaking one in during the ceremony. "I broke my vow at the altar!" she said with a laugh.
IT'S ALL ABOUT THE DETAILS ... AND FOOD!
Guests enjoyed a buffet-style meal from Tres La Catering that included steak and eggs, Maine lobster rolls, quinoa spinach bites and more. The setup gave people "options," Daniel told PEOPLE.
THE RINGS
The couple's wedding bands were designed by Rick Rose from Roseark Jewelry in Los Angeles. Said Daniel, "Because my band is very classic, I wanted something that has a little bit of an edgy kind of ... element. So what I love about the band that we've chosen for me is that it feels like it fits my personality." For Touni, he wanted something a little more "masculine and simple."
THE CAKE
Made by The Butter End Cakery, the couple's wedding cake featured a reproduction of a Banksy mural, "Girl with the Balloon." This specific painting holds a special place in their hearts.
THE PAINTING THAT SEALED THE DEAL
"When I first went to Adam's home, he had this Banksy painting over his bed of a little girl reaching to this balloon floating away, and it said there will always be hope," Daniel previously told PEOPLE about the moment she knew she had found the one for her. "The message hit me deeply because of my cancer journey. I texted my girlfriend and said, 'I feel like this is a sign.' "
NOT YOUR TRADITIONAL FIRST DANCE
Opting out of the traditional first dance at their wedding, the newlyweds, along with their closest friends, performed a classic and rowdy girls vs. boys dance-off. “It was kind of inspired by the scene in White Chicks I was in,” the Sweet Valley High alum told PEOPLE.
THE DANCE-OFF
Ahead of their wedding, Daniel shared the couple’s vision for the dance: “Adam thinks he is Magic Mike. It’s going to be like the boys against the girls. I have 20 of my girlfriends and I think only five guys are signed up on Adam’s side, so we’re pretty much going to kick their butts."
FRIENDLY VIBES
Known for her role as Kelly Pitts on The Game, Daniel couldn't celebrate without the love and support from the entire original cast of the comedy-drama series including Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Pooch Hall, Hosea Chanchez, Coby Bell and Wendy Raquel Robinson.
HERE'S TO THE FUTURE!
Now, as the couple settle down in Northern California, the actress says she couldn't feel luckier. "I had a moment where I was standing under the wedding altar looking at Adam, surrounded by all of our friends and family, thinking about how much I'd survived and how hard I fought to be here. And just how truly grateful I was for marrying my best friend," she said. "Our wedding day was the happiest beginning to this next new phase of my life."
