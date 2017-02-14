It’s Over! Watch Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake’s Break Up in Upcoming Lifetime Movie Clip

Pop princess Britney Spears is getting the Lifetime biopic treatment, and PEOPLE has the first look at a pivotal scene from the TV movie.

The clip showcases the moment that — according to the movie — Spears’ relationship with her teenage love Justin Timberlake went south.

“Justin, it’s not what you think,” Britney (Natasha Bassett) says when confronted by an angry Justin (Nathan Keyes).

“Wade! Is something going on with Wade?” Justin replies, referring to Wade Robson, the choreographer Britney was rumored to be secretly hooking up with before she and Justin split in 2002.

“It’s not like that,” replies Britney.

But that doesn’t convince Justin.

“You and me, we’re done,” he replies before being interrupted by a stagehand.

When asked if everything is okay, Justin puts on a forced smile and replies, “We’re good. We’re awesome. Right, Brit?”

Britney Ever After premieres Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.