Bringing Up Bates' Tori Bates Marries Bobby Smith — and the Duggars Attend!

Tori Bates is a married woman!

The 21-year-old Bringing Up Bates star tied the knot with Bobby Smith in Knoxville, Tennessee, on Saturday, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

The nuptials took place at Calvary Baptist Church, where the happy couple walked down the aisle surrounded by their family and friends — including the entire Duggar family — minus Jinger.

The church was decorated with Christmas trees, which were sourced from the Bates family farm. The trees were mounted in concrete and painted white before being lit in the church. Tori’s mom, Kelly Jo, was instrumental in the decorating.

Tori walked down the aisle to Christina Perri’s “A Thousand Years,” which was a break from the family’s conservative choices as they usually tend towards more traditional music choices. Her father, Pastor Gil, took part in the ceremony by officiating the vows. During the ceremony, Bobby got teary-eyed and Tori got the giggles, prompting her to joke that she was “messing it up.”

“This is your day, you’re not messing anything up. I’m proud of both of you,” Gil said.

Bates’ brother Lawson also performed an original song at the ceremony — called “One Plus One” — though in line with the family’s conservative upbringings, there was no dancing or entertainment at the reception — but Bates’ aunt Kay did bake a special lemon blueberry cake.

Bates’ wedding dress was designed by Renee’s Bridal owner Renee Miller. Miller has designed wedding dresses for Jinger and Joy-Anna Duggar, as well as Joseph Duggar‘s wife Kendra Caldwell.

Bates knew she wanted a sheath-style dress with lace, but it wasn’t until she tried on several dresses — borrowing a few things from each — that Miller was able to design the dress of the bride’s dreams.

Bates and Smith met in 2015 through a mutual friend and officially began courting in November 2016. The relationship was long-distance until Smith graduated from college this year and moved to Tennessee to be closer to Bates.

PEOPLE exclusively announced the couple’s engagement in September: Smith popped the question at a scenic overlook called Wiseman’s View in North Carolina after months of planning. He picked Bates up from school in the morning before traveling to the secret spot — which was covered with rose petals and candles in anticipation of their arrival.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for so long and it’s finally here — we’re engaged!” the couple told PEOPLE at the time. “The day could not have been more magical, and the moments we shared will never be forgotten.”

“It feels like a dream,” they added. “Our hearts are overflowing with excitement. Thank you for all of your love and support.”

Bringing Up Bates returns Jan. 4 at 9 p.m. ET on UP TV.