Bye bye to Bates!

Tori Bates and Bobby Smith are engaged, PEOPLE can confirm exclusively.

“We’ve been looking forward to this day for so long and it’s finally here – we’re engaged!” the couple says. “The day could not have been more magical, and the moments we shared will never be forgotten.”

Add the Bringing Up Bates stars, “It feels like a dream, and our hearts are overflowing with excitement. Thank you for all of your love and support.”

Smith popped the question at a scenic overlook called Wiseman’s View in North Carolina after months of planning. He picked Bates up from school in the morning before traveling to the secret spot – which was covered with rose petals and candles in anticipation of their arrival.

The couple met in 2015 through a mutual friend and officially began courting in November 2016. The relationship was long-distance until Smith graduated from college this year and moved to Tennessee to be closer to Bates.

Following their conservative upbringings, the happy couple are saving their first kiss for their wedding day this December.

The Bringing Up Bates: Tori & Bobby special will air Sept. 28 at 9 p.m. ET on UP TV.