Bringing Up Bates Stars Erin & Chad Paine Are Expecting a Baby Girl

There’s another Bates baby on the way!

Bringing Up Bates stars Erin and Chad Paine are expecting their third child, a girl, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively.

Erin, 26, is due in April 2018, and the couple have already chosen a name for their little one: Everly Hope.

“We are overjoyed to be adding baby Everly Hope to our family this April,” Erin tells PEOPLE. “She is already loved and adored so much. Our hands are full with two little ones-the giggles, slobbery kisses, and yes, the diapers! We know it will be quite an adventure, and we are definitely anticipating her arrival. We are grateful, so very grateful.”

The Paines said they stumbled upon the name “Everly” in a baby book and “fell in love with it.

“Chad has always loved the name ‘Hope,’ so he picked the middle name,” Erin says.

Baby Everly will join their son Carson, 2, and daughter Brooklyn, 14 months.

“I think I am most excited about seeing the siblings together. Carson and Brooklyn have such a special bond with each other, and I know it will only grow stronger when Everly comes,” Erin says.

“Carson has been the best big brother to little Brooklyn, and of course, there are lots of dolls in the house, so he is usually rocking one to sleep or feeding it a bottle,” she adds. “When I told him I was going to have a baby soon, his face just completely lit up, and I think every single day since he has told me how he can’t wait to ‘hold the baby, and kiss the baby, and hug the baby!’ It’s the hottest topic of conversation around our house! Brooklyn is just 1, so I don’t think she understands what is happening yet, but she is very gentle and sweet with babies, so I’m confident she will just love her to pieces.”

The second-eldest of Gil and Kelly Jo Bates’ 19 children, Erin married Chad, 30, in November 2013.

The road to parenthood was bumpy for the Paines, who went through several miscarriages due to Erin’s blood-clotting issue before Carson came along.

“I think I will always have a certain level of fear during pregnancy, since I have had miscarriages in the past, but I know I have a great doctor who reassures me we are doing everything to keep baby and mom safe and healthy through this,” Erin says. “I am so grateful for the love and support from Chad as well. I’ve been pampered.”

In July, Brooklyn was hospitalized for emergency surgery on her finger, and Erin says her daughter has “recovered well.”

“Most people would never even notice the scar,” she says. “I am so thankful for the wonderful team at Children’s Hospital who gave her excellent care, and so thankful God answered our prayers.”

