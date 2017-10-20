Why Brielle Biermann's Sweet Gesture for Her Boyfriend Has Mom Kim Screaming: 'You're Going to Kill Somebody!'

Brielle Biermann wants to do something nice for her boyfriend of over a year — but mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann is ducking for cover.

On Friday’s episode of Don’t Be Tardy, Brielle takes a trip to Winward Baseball Academy with mom Kim and Kim’s best friend, Jen, for some batting lessons with instructor Howie.

“Michael’s always doing super sweet and thoughtful things for me. Now it’s time for me to do something nice for him,” Brielle, 20, says in the PEOPLE exclusive sneak peek about learning some baseball moves to show off to boyfriend Michael Kopech, a pitcher for the Chicago White Sox.

For her batting lessons, Brielle sports grey cuffed jeans, a fitted white, long-sleeved shirt and matching white heeled booties.

“Whatever you do, don’t throw the bat,” Jen advises Brielle, who stands on the other side of the black net and positions herself to hit the baseball with her bat.

Although Kim stands behind the netting, she admits, “I don’t feel very safe over here” as she moves herself out of the line of baseball fire.

But it appears that Kim has nothing to be afraid of, at least initially. Upon her first attempt to hit the baseball sitting on the T, Brielle swings and misses.

“What if you weren’t cute?” Kim quips. “That’s what I’d like to know.”

“Dating an athlete definitely doesn’t make you athletic. Same situation as her mother,” Kim says in her confessional. “So just look cute on the sidelines honey.”

Eventually, Brielle manages to hit a ball, which has Kim screaming and Jen telling the eldest Biermann child, “You’re going to kill somebody!”

Don’t Be Tardy airs Fridays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.