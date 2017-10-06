People

Real Housewives of Atlanta

Brielle Biermann Steps Out Amid Feud with NeNe Leakes as Mom Kim Zolciak Says 'I Love NeNe, Always Will'

By @NineDaves

Posted on

 

Brielle Biermann may be in the middle of a bitter online battle with NeNe Leakes, but that didn’t stop her from taking advantage of the Los Angeles nightlife on Thursday.

The 20-year-old reality star stepped out with her baseball player boyfriend Michael Kopech for dinner at Hollywood hotspot Nobu while on her press tour for season 6 of Don’t Be Tardy (premiering Friday).

Both were snapped leaving the famed restaurant, Biermann wearing a skinny black jeans, a matching top and a satin tan and grey stripped duster jacket. She accessorized her look with a bright red backpack and pink ruffle pumps.

Kopech, a 21-year-old pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, wore black jeans, a long-sleeve gray top shirt and a backwards black baseball cap.

Jacson/Splash News
Splash News

Hours earlier, Biermann and her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann were both involved in a heated exchanged online with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Leakes — who alleged that both are racists after video surfaced of Biermann mocking the cleanliness of Leakes’ home.

In the clip, allegedly taken in July during a white party event at Leakes’ house filmed for the upcoming season of RHOA, Biermann zooms in on a black bug that appears to be an ant before turning the camera on her face, sticking her tongue out in disgust.

While not caught on camera, Biermann appeared to have claimed Leakes’ home was infested with cockroaches, which only upset Leakes more.


A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on

“@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches!” Leakes wrote on Instagram, captioning the video. “If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—-! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f—— with me and mine!”

She then compared the blonde reality star to Kylie Jenner.

“Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash.”

NeNe Leakes, Brielle Biermann and Kim Zolciak-Biermann
David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty; Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

In in the comments of a separate Instagram account, Leakes called both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann “racists.”

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home, (which she nor kim were invited to so be clear abt that as well) was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc,” Leakes wrote, adding, “children are NOT off limits when you allow your child to talk to adults any kind of way, post disrespectful things on social media and so on. Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

Instagram

Biermann defended herself on Instagram, responding to a fan in the comments of her own post.

“I’m not calling BLACK people roaches! I found a roach in NENEs home! not calling her a roach dumb f—. doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, hispanic, asian etc you can still have roaches in ur house if u don’t f—ing clean ur s—!!! #callorkinpls,” the eldest Biermann child wrote.

Instagram

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, eventually joined in — telling her side of the story to defend her daughter and assuring that RHOA viewers will soon see the bug incident play out on the upcoming 10th season of the hit Bravo reality show.

“First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM’s blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well!” the mother of six wrote on Instagram.

“Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY,” Zolciak-Biermann concluded.

Leakes then responded to Zolciak-Biermann’s post with another statement of her own, claiming that she had sent the video to RHOA costars Cynthia BaileyShereé Whitfield, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton while the women were filming in Spain.

“Now she has the nerve to make a pitty post! No one from Kim’s household was invited to my white party. Kim came as Sheree’s plus 1. She is a huge lier,” Leakes wrote.

 “All this season I have done nothing but try an be kind to her even when she said disrespectful things to me and broke glasses in my home. I STILL continue to be kind to her but this calculated video that was shot in my home during a time when we had no problems shows how low she will really go! Then she turns around an try to get the fans on her side of this s— #trash.”

But Zolciak-Biermann took the high road — explaining that she was praying for Leakes.

“It’s so sad and offensive that someone can stoop so low as to call someone a racist just because they are mad. Everyone in my life knows that I am far from racist and unfortunately NeNe Leakes has tried for the last 10 years to paint that picture because that’s her last resort. (It’s convenient that I’m not racist when we are getting along.),” she said.

“In a day and age where racism is very much alive and people are actually dying because of real racists, it’s heartbreaking that NeNe would cry wolf like this only because she’s upset. I think everyone including NeNe needs to spend some time uplifting people instead of tearing them down. NeNe should be embracing love instead of making up lies. There is absolutely no credibility to anything that she has said. I will NOT stand for these slanderous comments!”

A rep for Bravo had no comment.

On Tuesday, Zolciak-Biermann had similar kind things to say about Leakes during a pre-taped episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, which aired Thursday.

“I love [NeNe] always will, we started together so,” she said before news of their feud went public, later adding, “NeNe, Kim and Shereé have a major connection. There was a lot of drama there.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premieres Nov. 5 (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.