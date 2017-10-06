Brielle Biermann Steps Out Amid Feud with NeNe Leakes as Mom Kim Zolciak Says 'I Love NeNe, Always Will'

Brielle Biermann may be in the middle of a bitter online battle with NeNe Leakes, but that didn’t stop her from taking advantage of the Los Angeles nightlife on Thursday.

The 20-year-old reality star stepped out with her baseball player boyfriend Michael Kopech for dinner at Hollywood hotspot Nobu while on her press tour for season 6 of Don’t Be Tardy (premiering Friday).

Both were snapped leaving the famed restaurant, Biermann wearing a skinny black jeans, a matching top and a satin tan and grey stripped duster jacket. She accessorized her look with a bright red backpack and pink ruffle pumps.

Kopech, a 21-year-old pitcher for the Chicago White Sox, wore black jeans, a long-sleeve gray top shirt and a backwards black baseball cap.

Hours earlier, Biermann and her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann were both involved in a heated exchanged online with Real Housewives of Atlanta star Leakes — who alleged that both are racists after video surfaced of Biermann mocking the cleanliness of Leakes’ home.

In the clip, allegedly taken in July during a white party event at Leakes’ house filmed for the upcoming season of RHOA, Biermann zooms in on a black bug that appears to be an ant before turning the camera on her face, sticking her tongue out in disgust.

While not caught on camera, Biermann appeared to have claimed Leakes’ home was infested with cockroaches, which only upset Leakes more.



“@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches!” Leakes wrote on Instagram, captioning the video. “If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—-! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f—— with me and mine!”

She then compared the blonde reality star to Kylie Jenner.

“Go somewhere and let the air outta those fake lips, fake titties and fake ass because you will never be @kylejenner Yo trashy mama should have taught you better! My home is Brand New but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash.”

In in the comments of a separate Instagram account, Leakes called both Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann “racists.”

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home, (which she nor kim were invited to so be clear abt that as well) was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc,” Leakes wrote, adding, “children are NOT off limits when you allow your child to talk to adults any kind of way, post disrespectful things on social media and so on. Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

Biermann defended herself on Instagram, responding to a fan in the comments of her own post.

“I’m not calling BLACK people roaches! I found a roach in NENEs home! not calling her a roach dumb f—. doesn’t matter if you’re black, white, hispanic, asian etc you can still have roaches in ur house if u don’t f—ing clean ur s—!!! #callorkinpls,” the eldest Biermann child wrote.

Zolciak-Biermann, 39, eventually joined in — telling her side of the story to defend her daughter and assuring that RHOA viewers will soon see the bug incident play out on the upcoming 10th season of the hit Bravo reality show.

“First off that video is a combination of 2 videos! I COMBINED THEM! Brielle posted the first video on snap unaware of the large bug in front of her when she was kneeling down .. until her DM’s blew up! She removed the video immediately!! I was filming as an INVITED guest at @neneleakes for RHOA!! Brielle was invited as well!” the mother of six wrote on Instagram.

“Brielle went to the bathroom and saw several bugs and had sent ME the video on snap and NO ONE ELSE!!! We ARE filming a show, remember that, (RHOA) and Nene released this video herself! No one has EVER seen this video but RHOA! Nobody would have ever seen this video! Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she! As you see here I myself was not willing to send the video just for ratings for RHOA. END OF STORY,” Zolciak-Biermann concluded.

Leakes then responded to Zolciak-Biermann’s post with another statement of her own, claiming that she had sent the video to RHOA costars Cynthia Bailey, Shereé Whitfield, Porsha Williams, Kandi Burruss and Marlo Hampton while the women were filming in Spain.

“Now she has the nerve to make a pitty post! No one from Kim’s household was invited to my white party. Kim came as Sheree’s plus 1. She is a huge lier,” Leakes wrote.