Brielle Biermann Jokes About Searching for a Boyfriend with Bootylicious Instagram

Brielle Biermann isn’t shy about showing off her figure on Instagram — and having some fun with the captions.

Almost two months after splitting from her boyfriend of almost two years in March, the 21-year-old Don’t Be Tardy reality star joked about being on the hunt for a new man while sharing bikini pics from a recent trip to Miami.

“Beach please,” she captioned the first one.

“Salty, not sweet,” she captioned a second.

But she saved her most provocative caption for last, alongside a photo of herself showing off her behind: “Peaches & Cream. Any a— eaters out there? Currently searching for one!”

Brielle and Michael Kopech, a top pitching prospect for the Chicago White Sox, split in March. The couple had been dating since May 2016 after an acquaintance, who also plays baseball, introduced them. Kopech then reached out to Biermann on Twitter, and they began dating shortly after.

Though Brielle’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann originally denied the split on Twitter, she confirmed the news while appearing on Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen, attributing the breakup to her daughter’s age.

“Brielle just turned 21 — that’s exactly what happened, I think,” she said. “She’s been out. He’s 21 as well, but he’s kind of doing his whole training, and that’s nine months out of the year.”

“I think it was like, ‘Hey girl, all of a sudden you’re 21, and you’re actually living,’ ” continued Zolciak-Biermann, 39. “Because Brielle’s actually pretty boring. Does that make sense? And he’s a really great guy. And I tell Brielle — she’s moving out in a month, which is horrible — and I just want her to live. She’s pretty boring, though!”