RHOA's Brielle Biermann Reignites NeNe Leakes' RoachGate: 'No Roaches Over Here!'

Brielle Biermann may be fueling #RoachGate once again.

The 21-year-old daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak Biermann made a reference to their feud with NeNe Leakes on her Instagram Story Wednesday when the Biermann household was visited by the Orkin pest control company.

“We have Orkin come every now and then. He comes regularly. Good to see you again,” Brielle said in the footage as she zoomed in on the inspector. “No roaches over here!”

#RoachGate first started in October 2017 when Kim and Brielle visited Leakes’ home and allegedly found cockroaches in her bathroom. An old video resurfaced showing the Don’t Be Tardy reality star filming what appeared to be black bugs.

Soon after, Leakes slammed the mother-daughter pair, claiming “prejudice.”

Brielle Biermann

“@briellebiermann We don’t have roaches! If you found 1, u brought it with u or it fell outta yo funky p—y! Please know I will get You all the way together when you start f—ing with me and mine!” Leakes wrote in a since-deleted post.

In the comments section of a separate Instagram account, Leakes called the duo “racists.”

NeNe Leakes; Brielle and Kim Zolciak Biermann

“Kim & her daughter oops whole family are racists! What her daughter did at my home, (which she nor kim were invited to so be clear abt that as well) was pure disgusting, racist, learned behavior etc,” Leakes wrote, adding, “children are NOT off limits when you allow your child to talk to adults any kind of way, post disrespectful things on social media and so on. Kim is a calculating bio polar racist with a horrible mouth, who uses black folks for her come up.”

Zolciak Biermann jumped to her daughter’s defense shortly after on Instagram, writing, “Nene has said and done some things that are absolutely disgusting, however I will take the high road as you will see it on the show soon enough, but you WILL NOT make it seem as though my daughter did ANYTHING wrong! She never posted this video nor would she!”

The feud over roaches has also played out on the current tenth season of RHOA. Brielle’s Orkin reference comes ahead of the season finale, airing Sunday, during which Leakes and her husband Gregg dress up in a “Roach Pest Control” outfit and a cockroach costume, respectively.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.