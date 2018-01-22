Brielle Biermann Moves Out of Her Parents' House — and Kim Zolciak Gifts Her a Sexy Art Piece

The time has come: Brielle Biermann is moving out of her parents’ place.

The 20-year-old Don’t Be Tardy star revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post Sunday, when she thanked her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, for the unique art piece that was gifted to her.

Brielle, who is moving into her own condo, shared a snap of the piece: a glitter-adorned mold of a woman’s nude upper body with two black butterflies covering the nipples.

“SO obsessed with this piece @kimzolciakbiermann got me as an early bday present for my condo!” Brielle wrote. “Resin, foam, feathers and nitro acrylic spray paint!😍🦋 by a swedish sculpture artist. thanks mamaaaa and @art_angels.”

Kim, 39, also posted the image on her Instagram and confirmed that it was for Brielle’s new pad.

“It’s getting real!! My baby @briellebiermann is moving out!” wrote the mother of six.

“I saw these from @art_angels and I had to have them for her NEW condo! 😍” she continued.

Brielle’s move aligns with previous comments that she made about leaving the nest in Atlanta, Georgia.

In December, Brielle told TooFab.com that she was looking to live alone for at least six months — most likely when she turns 21 in February — before sharing a place with her baseball player beau, Michael Kopech.

“Me and Michael have both agreed that it would be best for me to live on my own for six months to a year to gain some independence and figure out the world on my own,” she told the outlet. “I don’t ever want to have to depend on a man, so I want to learn to do things on my own and support myself before I go from living in my parents house to living with a man.”

“Michael’s an athlete. He already has his career figured out, and he knows what he’s doing,” she continued. “I’m only 20 years old. There’s all this pressure on me to go to college or to get a job, and I don’t think people really understand that I’m different.”

Said Brielle: “I love being home, and I love being with my siblings and my family.”