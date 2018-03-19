Brielle Biermann Is Single Again! Mom Kim Zolciak Confirms Split Days After Denying Breakup

It’s over: Brielle Biermann and her boyfriend Michael Kopech have called it quits.

Though the 21-year-old reality star’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann originally denied the split on Twitter last week, she confirmed the news while appearing on Watch Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, attributing the breakup to her daughter’s age.

“Brielle just turned 21 — that’s exactly what happened, I think,” she said. “She’s been out. He’s 21 as well, but he’s kind doing his whole training, and that’s nine months out of the year.” (Kopech is a top pitching prospect for the Chicago White Sox.)

“I think it was like, ‘Hey girl, all of a sudden you’re 21, and you’re actually living,’ ” continued Zolciak-Biermann, 39. “Because Brielle’s actually pretty boring. Does that make sense? And he’s a really great guy. And I tell Brielle — she’s moving out in a month, which is horrible — and I just want her to live. She’s pretty boring, though!”

The couple had been dating since May 2016 after an acquaintance, who also plays baseball, introduced them. Kopech then reached out to Biermann on Twitter, and they began dating shortly after.

In December, Biermann opened up about the relationship, gushing to TooFab.com that “if he proposed to me tomorrow, I’d say yes” — but she also made it clear they were taking things slowly, opting not to live together just yet.

“Me and Michael have both agreed that it would be best for me to live on my own for six months to a year to gain some independence and figure out the world on my own,” she said. “I don’t ever want to have to depend on a man, so I want to learn to do things on my own and support myself before I go from living in my parents house to living with a man.”

“Michael’s an athlete. He already has his career figured out, and he knows what he’s doing,” she continued. “There’s all this pressure on me to go to college or to get a job, and I don’t think people really understand that I’m different.”