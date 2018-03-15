Kim Zolciak Denies Reports Daughter Brielle Biermann Split from Boyfriend Michael Kopech

Brielle Biermann and her boyfriend Michael Kopech are still together.

The 21-year-old reality star’s mom Kim Zolciak-Biermann took to Twitter on Wednesday to deny reports that the couple had called it quits.

“Not true doll,” she tweeted in response to an article about the alleged breakup.

A source also confirms to PEOPLE that Biermann and Kopech, 21, did not split.

Not true doll ❤️ https://t.co/aDNkXZ1Crj — Kim ZolciakBiermann (@Kimzolciak) March 15, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Under Fire For Encouraging Daughter to Expose Her Breasts

Biermann and the White Sox top pitching prospect have been dating since May 2016 after an acquaintance, who also plays baseball, introduced them. Kopech then reached out to her on Twitter, and they began dating shortly after.

In December, Biermann opened up about the relationship, gushing to TooFab.com that “if he proposed to me tomorrow, I’d say yes.”

Michael Kopech and Brielle Biermann Brielle Biermann/Instagram

Although the pair had discussed moving in together, Biermann said she’s looking to live alone for a period of time before shacking up with the baseball player.

“Me and Michael have both agreed that it would be best for me to live on my own for six months to a year to gain some independence and figure out the world on my own,” she said. “I don’t ever want to have to depend on a man, so I want to learn to do things on my own and support myself before I go from living in my parents house to living with a man.”

“Michael’s an athlete. He already has his career figured out, and he knows what he’s doing,” she continued. “There’s all this pressure on me to go to college or to get a job, and I don’t think people really understand that I’m different.”