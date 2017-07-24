Brielle Biermann Feuds with ‘Dumb Ugly Evil’ Kenya Moore in Fiery Social Media Posts

The Real Housewives of Atlanta may be off the air until later this year, but that doesn’t mean the drama has stopped!

On Saturday night, Brielle Biermann fired shots on social media at her mom Kim Zociak-Biermann‘s RHOA costar Kenya Moore, calling the former Miss USA a “dumb ugly evil bitch.”

After a comment on the tweet called out Brielle for not tagging Moore directly, the 20-year-old shot back, “I don’t need to! She stalks me and my mom.”

kenya is a dumb ugly evil bitch. — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

i don't need to! she stalks me and my mom https://t.co/cWAms2y9Cn — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

The next day, Moore, 46, took to Instagram to respond to the statements, posting a photo of herself in a white dress. Though she didn’t directly name Brielle, her caption made it clear she was hitting back, saying, “Everywhere you look there are haters… don’t let them dull your shine or steal your joy.”

Keeping the flames going, Brielle shared a screenshot of a text exchange with a friend wrote, “You can’t dull somethin that don’t shine tho.” She captioned the post with, “he’s not wrong tho…”

When Moore exclusively spoke with PEOPLE about her elegant St. Lucia wedding last month, she shared her thoughts on getting heat from haters: “I think if anybody has anything negative to say, I would just encourage those people to look with their heart because I think the issue is with them.”

She continued, “I would just caution those people. You have to be just as happy at other people’s success as you are at your own. And if you’re not, that to me just says you need to look in the mirror as yourself. If you don’t have the things you have in your life, you will. But you have to be deserving of it.”

Added Moore, “I twirl on my haters. If you have a problem with my life, I’ll just keep twirling on.”

Kim, 39, has so far chosen not to join in the social media battle, instead posting a Mark Twain quote about anger: “Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured.”

“Remember this … or make sure you have friends around you who can remind you of this,” wrote the Don’t Be Tardy star.

Remember this … or make sure you have friends around you who can remind you of this 👊🏼 A post shared by Kim Zolciak-Biermann (@kimzolciakbiermann) on Jul 23, 2017 at 10:02am PDT

anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored than to anything on which it is poured — brielle biermann (@BrielleZolciak) July 23, 2017

And all this drama couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time, since Kim recently announced her return to the upcoming 10th season of RHOA after departing the show in season 5 (she’ll also continue to film Don’t Be Tardy).

Of course, the tension between Brielle’s mom and Moore is nothing new. During a radio interview in May, Moore threw some shade as she predicted her former costar’s RHOA return, saying “Kim needs a check so Kim will be back.” In response, Kim listed off her successes while writing, “Hmm this s— is funny!!”

Filming is currently underway for RHOA‘s 10th season, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. Season 6 of Don’t Be Tardy is expected to premiere soon.