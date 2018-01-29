Brielle Biermann Denies Undergoing Plastic Surgery After Criticism of Her 'Thicker' Face

Brielle Biermann is denying undergoing plastic surgery after social media followers criticized her fuller face.

After the Don’t Be Tardy star shared a photo of herself and her boyfriend — pitcher Michael Kopech — on Saturday attending the Chicago White Sox’s SoxFest at the Hilton Hotel in Chicago, Illinois, she clapped back at an Instagram user who commented on her face.

“I did nothing but my lips!!!” Brielle, 21, began her fiery response before she explained that she had gained weight.

“My face is fat right now i’m thicker than i usually am,” she wrote, and added, “can all of u seriously f— off. it’s my face if i wanna get 37 surgeries on it i will! bye.”

Brielle Biermann/Instagram

sox fest🦋🎉🧡🤗✨💋 A post shared by Brielle Karenna Biermann (@briellebiermann) on Jan 27, 2018 at 2:24pm PST

Brielle and her mom, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, have both openly spoken about getting lip fillers in the past.

In fall 2016, Brielle sat down with Dr. Travis Stork on an episode of The Doctors to address backlash she’s received for getting fillers.

“They all tell me that I’ve ruined my face,” she said. “They think I’ve had all this work done on my face when in reality all I’ve done is my lips, and I feel like I’ve been very open about it so it’s annoying.”

Kim, 39, also supported her daughter’s decision to get an artificial plump pout during a September 2016 Watch What Happens Live chat with host Andy Cohen.

When asked in a viewer question why she allowed her then 19-year-old daughter to do lip injections, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star responded: “First of all, she’s almost 20, so talk to her. And then, why not? Shoot it up!”

“I’ve heard her complain about her lips since she came out of the womb, honestly,” she said, recalling a time Brielle said she was going to go forward with the procedure. “I was like, ‘I’m going to take you to the best.'”