Brie Bella Accuses Sister Nikki of 'Walking on Eggshells' Around John Cena Months Before Split

Brie Bella had concerns about her for her twin sister Nikki‘s relationship months before she ended up calling off her wedding to John Cena.

In a new clip from the season 3 premiere of Total Bellas, the sisters get into an argument while discussing Nikki’s upcoming wedding. When Brie suggests the couple tie the knot in Napa instead of Cena’s hometown, Nikki immediately shuts down the idea.

“I don’t understand why you have to walk on eggshells with him with this wedding. It’s like absolutely ridiculous,” Brie tells Nikki. “Sometimes you just tiptoe around John to not make him angry and I think that’s bull—-.”

“Isn’t that what wives are supposed to do?” replies Nikki.

Brie then expresses concern over how much her sister is “sacrificing” for Cena after Nikki says she isn’t going to “ruin” her chances of getting married.

“You have made a lot of sacrifices. It’s about time John started making some,” says Brie. “He’s freaking lucky to marry you and it bothers me that you’re going to sacrifice all of it just ‘cause you’re grateful that John proposed to you.”

The Dancing with the Stars alum called off the engagement three weeks before she and Cena, 40, were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

The wedding would’ve occurred over a year after Cena proposed to Bella on live TV during WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. And there was even a TV special planned about their wedding set to air in July, but the concept was scrapped after they split after six years together.

Nikki and Cena’s breakup will be covered on the upcoming season of Total Bellas. Brie previously told PEOPLE that the demise of her sister’s engagement was all caught on camera.

“I have to give a lot of credit to John and Nicole. They really opened up their lives and they really wanted to close the curtain and be like this is it, we’re done,” she said. “My sister is really great with her fans in a way where she lets them connect with her. She lets them like go, ‘My life isn’t perfect and isn’t easy’ and lets them see the playbook of her life.”

Though Nikki and Cena have ended their romance, an insider recently told PEOPLE that reconciliation between the pair seems imminent.

Since announcing their split, “John has constantly been in touch with Nikki,” said the insider. “They will almost definitely get back together.

“They’re definitely on a path to reconciliation,” the insider added. “John is the love of her life, and she’s definitely the love of his life, and that doesn’t just vanish overnight. At the end of the day, they still want to be together.”

