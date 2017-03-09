Brie Larson Was 'Starstruck' When Nick Viall Came to Her Bachelor Viewing Party — So She Took Creepy Pics of Him

When it comes to schmoozing with fellow Oscar winners like Meryl Streep, Brie Larson easily keeps her cool. But when The Bachelor‘s leading man shows up to her viewing party, it’s a completely different story.

The 27-year-old actress has been watching the ABC reality show with pals weekly for quite a while, complete with a red wine fountain and Bachelor Bingo cards, but she was completely rattled when Nick Viall himself stopped by for an episode.

“I was too shy. I got freaked out and starstuck,” she said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Wednesday. “The day before, I was like hugging Meryl Streep and I was like, ‘This is fine,’ but then Nick showed up at my house.”

Larson added that Viall, 36, was “really cool” about watching the show, answering questions about behind-the-scenes secrets but being careful not to give away any spoilers.

“He stayed until the very end,” she revealed. “He had such a good sense of humor about the whole thing, and I was just so nervous, I don’t think I said anything to him the whole time. Because I was just like hiding, taking photos and sending them to Amy Schumer being like, ‘Uh, why did this happen? I’m too scared, I’m too shy.'”

Kimmel shared the “Bigfoot”-like photos, showing sneakily taken snaps of Viall watching the show and smiling behind a milkshake maker.

While Larson is an avid fan, she admitted that her Bachelor fantasy league isn’t looking too good this season — her top pick is already out of the running.

“I thought it was Danielle to the end and I’m really upset. I should be happy [Vanessa is] finding love, but I want to win my Bachelor league!” she told Kimmel.

The season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday, March 13, at 8 p.m. (ET) on ABC.