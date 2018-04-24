Brie Bella Still Talks to Twin Nikki’s Ex-Fiance John Cena: ‘He Will Always Be Family’

John Cena and Nikki Bella may have called it quits after six years together, but that doesn’t mean he’s out of her life forever.

Nikki Bella’s twin sister Brie told PEOPLE that her family is still in contact with Cena nearly two weeks after the split announcement.

“We’ve already exchanged like 5 text messages,” she said while discussing the importance of children’s vaccinations in celebration of World Immunization Week, co-hosted by Rotary International and Red Nose Day. “I will always love John as a brother, and I will always look at him like that.”

Cena, 40, and Nikki, 34, announced the end of their engagement on April 15, a year after he proposed during WrestleMania 33. The couple was scheduled to marry on May 5.

And while Brie is focusing on supporting her sister, she doesn’t want to turn her back on Cena, either.

“If one day our relationship fades than so it does, but as of right now I want to be there for him as much as I’m there for my sister. And Nicole respects that,” she said. “He will always be family.”

“It’s like losing a family member,” she added of the breakup. “It’s really hard. John has been a part of our lives for six years.”

Their relationship — as well as their differing stances on marriage and kids — have been documented on the hit E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. Brie says the upcoming season of Total Bellas will delve deep into the factors of the split.

“You’ll see a lot of very intimate conversations and a lot of where my sister is at today and the decision she made,” sshe said. “I just applaud John and Nicole for that because it takes a lot of courage.”

Nikki made her first public appearance without her engagement ring over the weekend at the Nirvana Food and Wine Festival in Arizona, where the twins hosted a rosé tasting party in partnership with their wine line, Belle Radici.