Girls Trip! Brie Bella Says She May Take Nikki to Napa on What Would Have Been Her Wedding Day

Nikki Bella was supposed to tie the knot with John Cena during a destination wedding on May 5.

However, the pair ended their engagement three weeks before walking down the aisle. Now, Nikki’s twin sister, Brie Bella, is considering planning a girls trip for the former bride-to-be to get Nikki’s mind off what would’ve been her wedding day.

“I’m throwing some stuff out there to her. We might do something, we are deciding. There’s a part of her that just wants to be home,” said Brie, 34, on Tuesday while discussing the importance of children’s vaccinations in celebration of World Immunization Week, co-hosted by Rotary International and Red Nose Day

“But I told her and I told my husband [Daniel Bryan], if we have to go to wine country, you’re just going to have to watch [our daughter] Birdie. I just told her, you lead the way and I’ll follow,” the Total Bellas star said of sibling Nikki, who made her first public appearance without her 4.5-carat diamond engagement ring on Saturday.

“If it’s at home and eating pizza and devouring ice cream, I’m down for that or if want to escape to Napa and down a lot of wine, I’m down for that as well,” she added.

RELATED: Brie Bella Says Total Bellas Captures Nikki & John Cena’s Split: You Will ‘See That Unravel’

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

On April 15, Nikki and John announced their split after six years of dating. The WWE stars got engaged in April 2017 on live TV during WrestleMania 33 after their match together.

RELATED: John Cena Hits The Gym for 41st Birthday — and So Does Ex Nikki Bella

Escaping to Napa would hold a special significance for the Bella twins.

“Napa is literally our heaven on earth. Every time we go there, we can let our brains just shut down,” Brie explained. “It’s vacation, but because it’s not a full day to travel there, you’re not exhausted, and when we land in Napa, we get this energy from the vineyard. We love sitting out and hearing the birds and feeling the breeze and looking out at the greens and drinking great wines. I think the experience of wine-tasting is fun because you’re learning something. Now we have our own wine there, too,” the mother of one says about their line, Belle Radici.

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“It’s fun because we go to Napa and we’ve made such close friends there. People feel like family. We all hang out and it’s like we can get a little business done but then we just relax. Any time we need to recharge or need a break from the limelight, we go to Napa,” Brie continued.

Kevin Mazur/Fox/Getty

While Napa is a place of comfort for the sisters, as long as Nikki and Brie are together, the location doesn’t matter.

“We’re all doing good for the situation. The nice thing about having a sister is you just have a shoulder to cry on. My sister and I, she loves being around me right now because we can just sit in a room and not say a word,” Brie said.

“We can just sit in the room and have a glass of wine and look out at the ocean and just be quiet. I think that’s what she needs right now — company, but company that doesn’t talk. I think that’s the great thing about being sisters,” the Total Divas star added. “I’m the most honest with her, I have zero filter so she can tell me off and then two minutes later we’ll go grab coffee. My husband is like, this is crazy. I think when you go through a breakup you need that. I think we are lucky because we can have that.”

WATCH: Brie Bella Opens Up About Twin Nikki and John Cena’s Doomed Engagement

Though Nikki ended the engagement, it does not mean Brie has ended her friendship with John.

“We’ve already exchanged like five text messages. That was the one thing I told John, and it’s what my sister wants too, I was like, ‘You are like my brother,’ ” Brie explained

RELATED: John Cena Said He Was Involved in ‘Every Single Step’ of Planning His Wedding to Ex Nikki Bella

Jenelle Bonifield

Total Bellas returns May 20 at 9 p.m. ET on E!