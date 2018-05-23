Nikki Bella Is 'Done' After Sister Brie Interrupts Her Engagement Party with John Cena

What better time to announce a pregnancy than at your sister’s engagement party … right?

In a sneak peek from Sunday’s new episode of Total Bellas, Brie Bella interrupts sister Nikki Bella and John Cena‘s engagement party to make an announcement of her own.

After Nikki, 43, and Cena, 41, thanked guests for helping celebrate their upcoming wedding and announcing the date and location of the ceremony, Brie takes center stage to announce that their sister-in-law Lauren is pregnant with her second child.

“When you have a little too much champagne, you can’t keep any secrets,” she says. “I feel like here at the engagement party, we have all of our family here and there’s so much love around us. I know it’s the perfect time to announce the good news.”

Brie brings up Lauren, who reluctantly reveals her pregnancy.

“Well, we really wanted this to just be about Nicole and John,” says Lauren. “We are pregnant with number two!”

But Nikki doesn’t take the news so well. The reality star quickly walks inside to escape the cheering crowd.

“Woah, another person around me is having a baby,” she says. “I’m done.”

Nikki Bella, John Cena and Brie Bella Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Nikki called off her engagement to Cena three weeks before they were meant to walk down the aisle. Sources previously told PEOPLE that her decision to break up was due to their differing stances on marriage and having kids.

RELATED VIDEO: John Cena and Nikki Bella Step Out Together for First Time in 4 Weeks After Calling Off Wedding

Both Cena and Nikki have suggested a reconciliation is possible in recent interviews. The WWE Diva, 34, opened up about her relationship with Cena, 40, while promoting Total Bellas, telling PEOPLE she’s hopeful that they will still get married one day.

“Only time can tell,” she said. “I definitely do [think we will get married]. I think he’s Mr. Right. He’s Prince Charming. He’s an amazing man. I hope that our paths do come back together and I think they will.”

On Saturday, the two were spotted out together for the first time since their split, and a source told PEOPLE they are “basically back together”

Total Bellas airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on E!