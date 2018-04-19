Brie Bella Says She'll 'Always Love John Cena Like a Brother' After Twin Nikki's Breakup

Brie Bella spoke out for the first time since her twin sister Nikki Bella and John Cena announced they ended their engagement weeks before walking down the aisle.

“I’ll always love @johncena like a brother. He’ll always be family. My heart is hurting for he [sic] and my sister,” Brie, 34, wrote on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

A source previously told PEOPLE that “on one level, Brie wants to kill [John], sure. No one should be allowed to hurt her sister like this.” On Wednesday, Brie, who is married to and has a child with WWE star Daniel Bryan, took issue with the characterization as she wrote on Instagram Story, “I’d never say this.”

Cena, 40, and Nikki, who were together for six years, announced that they called off their engagement on Sunday, a year after he proposed during WrestleMania 33. The couple was scheduled to marry on May 5 during their planned destination wedding.

Their relationship — as well as their differing stances on marriage and kids — have been documented on the hit E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas. “I do want to be a mom. I feel like I’d be missing out,” Nikki told Cena in 2013 on Total Divas. “I’m going to choose my words carefully,” Cena replied. “I can’t give you that.”

Brie also told Cena she felt like her sister was “lying to herself” in a 2014 episode when he discussed his no kids policy.

“Nicole and I were talking and she brought to my attention that she’s over marriage, she doesn’t want to have kids anymore. It was a little alarming to me,” Brie said. But Cena stressed that he’s always been open and honest with Bella about not wanting children.

“I was abundantly clear about that from our very first date,” he said. “It wasn’t like I tried to manipulate your sister into thinking a certain thing was going to happen and then all the sudden say ‘Ha ha.’ I love this girl, but I love my life,” he said.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Nikki was the one who pulled the plug on their wedding, for which Brie would’ve been matron of honor.

“John acted more and more like he was doing her a favor by somehow conceding to go ahead and marry her,” the insider said. “[Nikki] doesn’t need a pity proposal, a pity wedding, a pity husband. She’s a phenomenal, tremendous woman.”

