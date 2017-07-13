It's Baaaack! Bridezillas to Walk Down the Aisle Again at WE tv

A version of this article originally appeared on EW.com.

Here come the Bridezillas …

The reality series that popularized the word is returning to WE tv, the network announced Thursday.

The show was an early hit of the reality TV era, ending in 2013 after 10 seasons. Due to popular demand, WE tv is bringing it back to the air with 10 new hour-long episodes that will premiere in 2018. Casting is currently underway.

“From the beginning, Bridezillas was nothing short of pop culture phenomenon and a brand-defining show for WE tv. Years after saying goodbye to our last Bridezilla, we have been asked consistently to bring this show back by viewers and fans,” said Marc Juris, president of WE tv. “With its built-in fanbase and continued cultural relevance, the Bridezillas franchise is a strategic growth asset that we can leverage across our business and we are thrilled to be bringing it back to WE tv.”

Bridezillas helped launch a wedding-driven sub-genre of reality television. The show features seemingly normal women who transform into “bridezillas” as hiccups both minor and major threaten to derail their perfect wedding day. The rebooted series will adhere to the model of the original, following two brides per episode on the journey to their wedding day. Audiences will meet their intended, learn about their relationship history, and discover how the wedding plans are taking over their lives.

The original Bridezillas launched the spin-off series Marriage Boot Camp, which recently completed its eighth season.

