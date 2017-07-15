Here comes the bride-to-be! Jenelle Evans went wedding dress shopping Saturday, posting an eye-catching Instagram photo of Evans standing in front of rows of wedding dresses wearing a white slip, with the caption, “It’s finally happening.”

The Teen Mom 2 star is engaged to David Eason, with whom she shares daughter Ensley with. Evans has two sons from previous relationships: Jace, 7, and Kaiser, 2. Ensley was born in January.

The 25-year-old recently told E! News that she’s done having kids.

“I think we’re good,” she said. “We have a lot of kids together.”

Evans and her mother, Barbara Evans, settled the long-fought custody battle over her oldest child, Jace, back in May.

Jenelle and Eason plan to wed in September.

In addition to wedding plans, Evans also has an upcoming memoir, Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom, set for release on July 25.